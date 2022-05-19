Cannes travel guide: Enjoy a relaxed vacation by the French Riviera, know tourist attractions and cost

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Cannes is popular French city known for the annual Festival de Cannes

The ongoing Cannes Film Festival has got every film buff excited. From highly-anticipated movie premieres to star-studded events and expert panel discussions, the eleven-day gathering is where every cinephile dreams to be. Despite the international film festival being the center of attraction in this quaint French town, there is plenty of other things to explore and do. In case you want to travel to Cannes, here is a lowdown on everything you can do here and how much a vacation to this French city costs.

Cannes: A deep-dive into the French culture

Cannes is synonymous with the Festival de Cannes but there is much more to the city. It is one of the most popular marinas of France. The city has something for everyone, be it the rich or those wishing to travel on a budget. Life around the harbor revolves around fishing but there are yachts for the rich too. There are beaches and chapels around the city that exude the French charm.

What to do when in Cannes?

-- La Croisette is Cannes’ seafront palm-lined boulevard that is surrounded by beaches on one side and stylish boutiques and luxury hotels on the other side. It is the ideal location to shop, dine and have a relaxed evening. From clothing to perfumes, home decor and souvenirs, everything can be bought here.

-- The beaches at Cannes are open to everyone and they don't come with a price tag. Just soak in the sun during summer and feel refreshed.

-- For a more personalised experience, you can also book yourself a resort or a seafront hotel that has private beaches and offer a luxurious stay.

The dining experience

Cannes' dining experience is a diverse one. There are several Michelin-star restaurants in Cannes to serve the rich while those planning to travel on a budget can indulge their tastebuds with the local cuisine and wine at any of the eateries in the city. French and European cuisines dominate the food culture here.

The nightlife at Cannes

The nightlife at Cannes can be a bit expensive. High-end clubs and bars can cost a little bit extra but the experience will be totally worth it.

How to travel around in Cannes?

Cannes is a small town and best traveled on foot. If you want to travel outside the city, buses are the best option.

Where to stay in Cannes?

Lodging in Cannes will depend entirely on your budget. It can be as affordable as Rs 3000 for a night per person to very high costs for a personalised and luxury experience.