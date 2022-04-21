Want Maldives like holiday but have no passport? Visit Lakshadweep's Minicoy for perfect island vacation

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABHK87 A place to visit for the perfect island vacation

Lately, Maldives has been one of the top destinations when it comes to a romantic getaway. From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani, celebrities have chosen the island for their holidays inspiring many others to go to the South Asian country. However, many struggles due to multiple reasons like finances and lack of passport. However, if you want to have a serene holiday like the Maldives, you can always choose Lakshadweep.

Lakshadweep is known for its exotic and sun-kissed beaches and lush green landscape. The name Lakshadweep in Malayalam and Sanskrit means 'a hundred thousand islands'. India's smallest Union Territory, Lakshadweep is an archipelago consisting of 36 islands with an area of 32 sq km. It is a Uni-district Union Territory and comprises 12 atolls, three reefs, five submerged banks and 10 inhabited islands. The capital is Kavaratti and it is also the principal town.

The clear blue waters, serenity and peace will make you fall in love with the place. Minicoy is one such island that you can visit. Nearest to the Maldives, Minicoy has a culture very different from any other island of Lakshadweep. It has a cluster of 10 villages, called Athiris, each presided over by a Moopan.

Tourist attractions at Minicoy island

Jahadhoni Boat Racing

Visit the Juma Mosque

Be a part of Lavaa traditional dance

Take a tour of the Lighthouse constructed in 1885

Take a stroll on white sandy beaches and see underwater shipwrecks

Adventure sports at Minicoy island

rent a cycle to ride around the island

scuba diving

kayaking or snorkelling

How to Reach Minicoy island

By ship:

Minicoy is located 398 km away from the Trivandrum. Ferries are available from here that can take you to the Island.

By flight:

The only civilian airport in Lakshadweep is the Agatti Aerodrome and there is a helicopter service from Agatti. You can board the flight from Cochin to Agatti which takes about takes about 1 hour and 30 minutes to reach the island.

Best time to visit Minicoy island

The best suited time is October to March as the weather is cool and pleasant. While summers are very hot and humid, monsoons are not advisable due to the aggressive sea which makes it a risky visit.

Where to stay in Minicoy island

The island has beautiful tourist resorts which will make your stay both comfortable and enjoyable. You can choose beach houses and hotels as per your requirements.