Billionaire Ken Griffin pays for 1,200 staff on a trip to Disneyland in Tokyo

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Billionaire Ken Griffin

Ken Griffin, CEO of multinational hedge fund Citadel LLC and founder of market maker Citadel Securities, has paid for 1200 employees and their families to visit Disneyland in Tokyo for a three-day anniversary celebration earlier this month. In addition to the Disneyland trip, band Maroon 5 and Scottish DJ Calvin Harris were commissioned for a private performance. Several executives including Griffin and CEO Peng Zhao were at the event.

According to reports, the trip covered the costs of travel, hotels, food, Disney tickets, entertainment, and childcare. This fun trip is an example of Citadel's willingness and efforts to retain the staff with exorbitant benefits and high salaries.Griffin reportedly spoke at the anniversary celebration, "Today, the range of talent we have brought together is simply astonishing. We've created not one, but two firms at the forefront of the industry. Together, we have imagined and built the future of finance".

This extravaganza event was done as the company was not able to celebrate due to COVID-19 in 2020 and Citadel's 20th anniversary last year. Not only this, but previously, a similar event was done. Griffin flew U.S. and European colleagues and their families to Disney World in Orlando, Florida for their own anniversary celebration. Around 10,000 people attended the event, which featured performances by Carly Rae Jepson, DJ Diplo, and last but not least Coldplay.

Also read: WATCH: Bengaluru Metro faces Mumbai local-style overcrowding woes | VIRAL VIDEO

Also read: Narayan Murthy 70-hour-work remark: Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal reacts

Read More Travel News