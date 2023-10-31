Tuesday, October 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Travel
  5. Billionaire Ken Griffin pays for 1,200 staff on a trip to Disneyland in Tokyo

Billionaire Ken Griffin pays for 1,200 staff on a trip to Disneyland in Tokyo

Ken Griffin took care of all the costs for 1200 employees and their families for a trip to Disneyland in Tokyo. The anniversary celebration also included a surprise performances as well. Know more details.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: October 31, 2023 20:16 IST
Billionaire Ken Griffin
Image Source : TWITTER Billionaire Ken Griffin

Ken Griffin, CEO of multinational hedge fund Citadel LLC and founder of market maker Citadel Securities, has paid for 1200 employees and their families to visit Disneyland in Tokyo for a three-day anniversary celebration earlier this month. In addition to the Disneyland trip, band Maroon 5 and Scottish DJ Calvin Harris were commissioned for a private performance. Several executives including Griffin and CEO Peng Zhao were at the event.

According to reports, the trip covered the costs of travel, hotels, food, Disney tickets, entertainment, and childcare. This fun trip is an example of Citadel's willingness and efforts to retain the staff with exorbitant benefits and high salaries.Griffin reportedly spoke at the anniversary celebration, "Today, the range of talent we have brought together is simply astonishing. We've created not one, but two firms at the forefront of the industry. Together, we have imagined and built the future of finance".

This extravaganza event was done as the company was not able to celebrate due to COVID-19 in 2020 and Citadel's 20th anniversary last year. Not only this, but previously, a similar event was done. Griffin flew U.S. and European colleagues and their families to Disney World in Orlando, Florida for their own anniversary celebration. Around 10,000 people attended the event, which featured performances by Carly Rae Jepson, DJ Diplo, and last but not least Coldplay. 

Also read: WATCH: Bengaluru Metro faces Mumbai local-style overcrowding woes | VIRAL VIDEO

Also read: Narayan Murthy 70-hour-work remark: Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal reacts

 

Read More Travel News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Travel Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Travel News

Latest News