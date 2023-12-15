5 places you can add to your bucket list for a perfect year-end holiday

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 places for a perfect year-end holiday.

It's time to dust off your backpacks and trade in your laptops for your passport as December approaches. The icing on the cake is that Indian visitors can now enter Sri Lanka and Thailand without a visa! We've put up a list of five destinations you should add to your bucket list so you and your loved ones can travel and get the most out of 2023 if you intend to cap out the year with an opulent vacation.

Goa

Goa is ready to welcome tourists in December. From December 15–23, Goa will host The Serendipity Arts Festival, which brings together a wide range of artistic activities. This town, one of the most sought-after places to spend New Year's holidays, has everything you need to round off the year brilliantly: mouthwatering seafood, wild parties, and quiet beaches to unwind on after the excitement.

Sri Lanka

Deriving its character through colonial architecture, ancient Buddhist temples, and beachfront villages, Sri Lanka is ready to host your family. Book a boat ride at Mirissa and watch the surreal sights of whales jumping up aerobically in the water or see leopards lounging around at the Yala National Park. You must also consider visiting The Dambulla Cave Temple or trekking up Adam's Peak for a magnificent view.

Thailand

With tropical beaches, stunning resorts and gorgeous landscapes, no wonder Thailand has topped the list for Indian travellers. Roam around Phuket with your girls, try the delicious dishes of Thailand and marvel at the Sino-Portuguese architecture of this old town. Go snorkelling around Similan Island, retire to a slow evening at the Phi Phi Island and enjoy the sunsets from the Promthep Cape.

Maldives

Where do we even begin? Maldives is the dream destination because of what it offers- breathtaking beauty and luxurious seclusion. Imagine waking up to crystal-clear turquoise waves, walking along pristine white beaches, and having breakfast in the infamous Instagram-worthy floating trays. Go scuba diving with your partner during the day and pamper yourselves with a couple of massages at dusk. Make the most of your holiday in the Maldives, as you bask in the comfort of the sea.

Bali

There is no other place like Bali. A dreamy destination well known for scenic rice terraces, culturally rich architecture and temples, as well as a stunning coastline, Bali draws tourists from around the world, for one taste of its exquisite cuisine and attractions. Indians have been eyeing the famous island, so much so that Vistara announced a direct flight to Bali from Delhi recently. Buy your swimsuit, book your resort and get that Mimosa you’ve been craving.

(With IANS Inputs)

