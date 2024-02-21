Dorito Theory to Ketchup Challenge: 5 unconventional internet trends to test a relationship

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 unconventional internet trends to test relationships

In the realm of dating and relationships, individuals frequently subject their partners to various tests as a means of gaining deeper insights or assessing compatibility. Recent social media trends have showcased unconventional methods of testing partners, some of which have resulted in unintended consequences, including relationship dissolution. Below, we highlight several of these viral phenomena.

Dorito theory:

The Dorito theory, trending on TikTok, suggests that compulsive Dorito consumption reflects unhealthy life patterns. Users, unable to resist eating multiple chips despite awareness of their health implications, may be prompted to reassess their careers or personal lives. Remarkably, some individuals have reportedly ended relationships upon recognizing parallels between their Dorito-eating behaviour and unhealthy dynamics in their partnerships. This theory underscores the potential for self-awareness and introspection through seemingly mundane actions like snacking.

Orange peel theory:

The viral Orange Peel Theory on the internet suggests that asking a partner to peel an orange can gauge their love. If they comply, it signifies affection; refusal, however, implies trouble. While small acts denote love, this method isn't definitive. Refusal could stem from fatigue or mood, skewing results. Assessing love based solely on such actions is unreliable.

Green line theory:

Green line theory is a method to predict relationship longevity. By analysing couples' photos, the theory suggests drawing a green line to observe their body language. If both stand straight, it indicates a lasting relationship. A woman leaning in suggests emotional dependency on the man, potentially ensuring longevity. Conversely, if the man leans in more, it signals dependency on the woman, possibly leading to relationship instability.

The box theory:

The Box Theory, introduced by TikTok influencers, posits how men assess women within minutes of meeting. They categorise women into three boxes: dating potential, hookup material, or no interest. Originating on TikTok in 2021, the concept rapidly gained traction, resonating with numerous individuals. Its viral spread reflects widespread agreement and identification among audiences.

The ketchup challenge:

The latest TikTok craze, the Ketchup Challenge, involves spreading ketchup on the kitchen counter to test a partner's cleaning skills. Participants gauge if their partner can effectively clean the mess or exacerbate it. This assesses their willingness and ability to assist with household chores. Nevertheless, it's important to note that this method isn't foolproof for evaluating a partner or relationship's overall dynamics.

