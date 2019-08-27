Signs which suggest you have fallen in love with your best friend

Love is pure and innocent. It starts with friendship. Thus, there is nothing to be ashamed or shocked about if you have fallen in love with your best friend. Friendship is the ladder to love. We have often seen our famous Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan who swears by the quote, 'Love is Friendship.' Some people turn their friendship to love and some get scared of the same. However, you can always take a step forward in this and look out for signs of love. Here are some common signs which suggest that you have fallen in love with your best friend.

You feel jealous of other friends Your best friend must be having other friends too. If your best friend devotes time to someone else more than to you, you feel jealous. You want all their attention and care. It's the first sign of love! You don't want diverted attention.



You want your best friend to stay happy

If you want to see your best friend smiling and happy always, then it suggests that you have fallen in love with them. You try to do little things to bring a smile on their face. Not just this, you put your best efforts forward to see them happy.



You always talk about them

Even if you are away from your best friend, you still talk about them. You always narrate their unending tales, and this suggests that you are in love with your best friend. Each of your stories ends and begins on them.



You try to look good in front of them

You want to dress up and look your best when you must go out with your best friend. Though your best friend has witnessed your best and worst, so you don't have to make up in front of them. However, if you still do so, you are in love with them.

