Happy Rose Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Wallpapers, Greetings, WhatsApp messages

The seven days of romance, Valentine's week has officially begun on February 7th (Sunday). The first day of this week is marked with heavenly fragrance as it is Rose Day. It is celebrated with full enthusiasm, joy and excitement all the way by the couples as well as among friends. People across the globe gear up to express their love and passion towards their loved ones by giving them roses that symbolize freshness, compassion and a great bond. Every color of the rose has a different meaning which is why Rose Day is just not for couples, but one can also celebrate the special day with friends, family and relatives. Offering rose is a nice way to express our feelings.

So, here are some heartfelt wishes, quotes, some HD images and wallpapers that would help add freshness and romance to your relationship before the big Valentine's Day. All the best and Happy Rose Day 2020.

Happy Rose Day 2021: Wishes and Quotes

Love can be expressed in many ways. One way I know is to send a rose across the distance to the person who is reading this.

A Single Rose for u for being in my life,Thank you so much to complete my Life.Happy Rose Day.

My eyes are blind without your eyes to see, similar to a rose without color. Love you forever Happy Rose Day.

Fragrance cannot be defined without a rose just as love can't be defined without you

Just like roses, you brighten my life and bring joy to it. Happy rose day!

Love is similar to a rose. When pressed between two people, it will last forever with the same pleasant feeling. Happy rose day!

A rose delivers the message of love. Because something that is unspoken should not remain unheard.

Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet. You entered in my life as a delightful treat. Happy rose day!

Can you imagine the world without roses? It won't be the same because an important part of its beauty will be lacking. That is what my life would be without you.

Anybody can love a rose, but no one can love a leaf that is near to the rose, don't love someone who is beautiful but love one who makes your life beautiful.

asked God for a rose and he gave me a garden, I ask God for a drop of water and he gave me an ocean, I asked God for an angel and he gave me you!

Happy Rose Day 2020: HD Images and Wallpapers to Download

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LEENA__SHUKLA Happy Rose Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Wallpapers, Greetings, WhatsApp messages

A very Happy Rose Day 2021!