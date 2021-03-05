Women's Day 2021: 5 amazing women you need to follow on social media for some positive inspiration

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIA MIRZA AND OPRAH WINFREY Women's Day 2021:Ahead of women's day, we list down five such amazing women you can follow on social media who fill your feed with positivity.

If you're among those who scroll through social media while dining, during office meetings, in the metros and talking -- basically all the time -- you need to channel in some positive vibes to keep your spirits high. While social media does give us some unrealistic standards to maintain, there are few who like to keep it real and inspire us to be the better version of ourselves. Ahead of women's day, we list down five such amazing women you can follow on social media who fill your feed with positivity:

Oprah Winfrey

Dubbed as "Queen of All Media", Oprah has been one of the most successful chat show hosts. From educating women about their right to standing up for people of colour, Oprah has been using her social media accounts to voice for the right cause. With over 19 million followers on Instagram, Oprah not only brings attention to important causes but also shares intimate moments from her personal life.

Nafisa Ali

While many of us have failed Goa plans on our list, Nafisa Ali can take you on a Goa vacation through her Instagram. Like a true Goan, she will keep your feed filled with picturesque shots of the sea, introduce you to authentic local cuisine and give you a glimpse of the serene beaches. Back in 2018, the actress-politician was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer. However, fighting her medical condition, Nafisa has been spreading positivity through Instagram posts. Read her captions to know more.

Supriya

The entertainment industry is often touted to be male dominant and gender parity is much more significant in the genre of stand-up comedy. However, breaking stereotypes, 'Supaar Woman' has been spreading a message of body positivity through a strong social media presence. Using humour as her strength, Supriya has never shied away from talking about her weight issues and PCOD.

Dia Mirza

From talking about conserving water to saving forests to promoting strong feminist notions, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has been a voice of change. Recently, when she got married, she chose to have a woman priest to officiate the ceremony and made sure that everything used for her wedding was nature friendly.

Ayesha Billimoria

Running and movement specialist, Ayesha Billimoria is also a track athlete, sports trainer and model. With so many myths and rumours about unrealistic fitness standards doing rounds, 'The Fit Girl' often uses her social media presence, to bust them. From encouraging her followers to stay fit to sharing tips for the same, Billimoria can motivate you to stay healthy.