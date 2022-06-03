World Bicycle Day 2022: History, Theme, Significance & Inspirational Quotes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV World Bicycle Day 2022

World Bicycle Day 2022: Each year on June 3, World Bicycle Day is observed to spread awareness about sustainable transportation that also ensures one's physical well being. The day reminds us of the age-old tradition prevalent in the world. It is a special day meant to be enjoyed by all people regardless of their age, color or race. As we are in the 21st century, World Bicycle Day is now being associated with promoting a healthy lifestyle for those with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

World Bicycle Day: History

The world celebrated this affordable, reliable, and sustainable means of transportation for the first time in 2018 when the United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as International World Bicycle Day. The day is a result of Leszek Sibilski's campaign and the support of Turkmenistan and 56 other countries to recognise World Bicycle Day. The assembly also took into consideration the versatility and longevity of the bicycle which has served as a sustainable means of transportation for two centuries.

World Bicycle Day: Significance

World Bicycle Day has become all the more significant in today's time when the world is surrounded by health problems and there's lack of physical activities among people. The day is now being associated with promoting a healthy lifestyle. The bicycle is a symbol of sustainable transport and conveys a positive message to foster sustainable consumption and production.

World Bicycle Day: Inspirational Quotes