Why India celebrates August 7th as National Handloom Day? Know history, significance and theme

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Know everything about National Handloom Day 2023

August 7th marks a special day in India: National Handloom Day. Every year, this day serves as a reminder of India’s weaving heritage and the importance of keeping these ancient craft traditions alive. The day is also observed to pay respect to the Indian weavers who contribute a lot to the nation's culture and economy. Read on to learn more about this important day, including its history, significance, and theme.

History

The National Handloom Day was first introduced in 2015 by the Ministry of Textiles as a way to honour India’s handloom weavers. The day was chosen to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement of 1905, which was a peaceful protest against the exploitation of Indian textiles by foreign companies. This movement saw a resurgence in the use of indigenous fabrics and designs, leading to the rise of handloom weaving as an important industry in India.

Theme

This year, the theme of National Handloom Day is "Handlooms for Sustainable Fashion". The theme aims to promote the use of sustainable fabrics for fashion instead powerloom fabrics. Each year, there are various events and activities that take place across India to celebrate the day and bring attention to this important industry.

Significance

The National Handloom Day is an important reminder of the importance of preserving India’s weaving heritage. Handloom weaving has been practised in India for centuries and is a crucial source of livelihood for millions of people across the country. By celebrating the day, we are recognising the immense contribution of our weavers in keeping this tradition alive. It also serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the unique handloom fabrics and designs that are still being produced today.

National Handloom Day is a celebration of India’s rich weaving heritage and an important reminder of the importance of preserving traditional craftsmanship. By celebrating this day, we are recognising the immense contribution of our weavers in keeping this tradition alive and raising awareness about handlooms. So, let’s all take a moment on August 7th to appreciate our weavers and all they do for us.

Read More Lifestyle News