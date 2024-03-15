When is World Consumer Rights Day 2024? Know date, history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE World Consumer Rights Day 2024: Date, history and more

World Consumer Rights Day is an annual observance dedicated to raising awareness about consumer rights and advocating for fair practices in the marketplace. Celebrated on March 15th each year, this day serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting consumers' interests globally.

World Consumer Rights Day 2024: Date and Theme

Every year, World Consumer Rights Day is observed on March 15 with a specific theme for each year. Consumers International, a global consumer advocate, selected "Fair and responsible AI for consumers" as the theme for World Consumer Rights Day 2024. The rapid development of AI in the digital world has sparked concerns about consumer rights.

World Consumer Rights Day 2024: History

The origins of World Consumer Rights Day can be traced back to March 15, 1962, when President John F. Kennedy delivered a landmark speech to the U.S. Congress. In his speech, Kennedy outlined four fundamental consumer rights: the right to safety, the right to be informed, the right to choose, and the right to be heard. These principles laid the foundation for consumer protection movements worldwide.

In 1983, the first World Consumer Rights Day was observed, marking the anniversary of Kennedy's speech and providing a platform for consumers and consumer organizations to advocate for their rights on a global scale. Since then, WCRD has grown into an international event, with activities ranging from public awareness campaigns and educational seminars to policy discussions and grassroots initiatives.

World Consumer Rights Day 2024: Significance

Every year, individuals come together to raise awareness about the rights of consumers, which can safeguard them against unfair practices, exploitation, and discrimination. Educating ourselves about these rights and how to exercise them is the most effective way to observe this day. It also inspires people to take a more proactive role in protecting their consumer rights and ensuring that they are not subjected to malpractice.

World Consumer Rights Day 2024: Fundamental Consumer Rights

There are 7 fundamental consumer rights, here’s the list: