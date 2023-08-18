When is Onam in 2023? Know everything about Kerala's 10-day festival

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know everything about Kerala's 10-day festival of Onam.

Onam is one of the most joyous and colourful festivals celebrated in the South Indian state of Kerala. It’s a ten-day festival filled with music, dancing, feasting, and other festivities. Onam is celebrated to commemorate the homecoming of King Mahabali, who is believed to have visited Kerala from the afterlife during Onam. The 10-day Onam is celebrated starting from Atham Day and ending on Thiruvonam Day.

So, when is Onam 2023? Onam 2023 will be celebrated from August 20th to August 31st, 2023. The festivities will begin on Atham day and end on Thiruvonam day.

The first day of Onam is called Atham. It marks the beginning of the ten-day celebration and is celebrated with much enthusiasm throughout Kerala. People decorate their homes with beautiful floral designs called ‘pookalam’ and perform special rituals like ‘Kaikotti Kali’ and ‘Thumbi Thullal’. Colourful attire is also worn by people on Atham day to signify the joyous occasion.

The second day of Onam is called Chithira. On this day, traditional boat races called ‘Vallomkali’ are held all across Kerala. Competitors from different villages race against each other in traditional canoes adorned with colourful flags and banners. People also take part in shopping and feasting during this day as part of the celebrations.

The third day of Onam is called Chodi and marks the start of a week-long period known as Uthradam. During this period, people exchange gifts and engage in various religious activities like visiting temples and offering prayers to the gods. Special puja ceremonies are also conducted in many homes during Uthradam to seek blessings from the divine.

The fourth day of Onam is called Vishakham and marks the beginning of the second week of celebrations called Thiruvonam. On this day, people wear traditional clothing like Kasavu Mundu or dhoti-kurta and decorate their homes with beautiful flower decorations known as Pulikali or Tiger Dance. They also visit temples and offer prayers to Lord Mahabali who is believed to have visited Kerala from the afterlife during Onam.

The fifth day of Onam is called Anizham and marks the start of the third week of celebrations known as Avittom. During this period, people prepare special delicacies like payasams, Thoran (vegetables cooked with coconut), Sharkkara Payasams, etc., for their families and friends as a sign of goodwill and love. People also exchange gifts during this period in celebration of Onam.

The sixth day of Onam is called Thriketa and marks the start of the fourth week of celebrations known as Chathayom. During this period, people take part in several cultural activities such as Kalamezhuthum Pattum (painting with flower petals), Pookkalam (flower decorations), Velakali (folk dance) etc., as part of the celebration.

The seventh day of Onam is called Mukkani which marks the start of the fifth week of celebrations known as Pooradam. During this period, people indulge in various traditional activities such as preparing special dishes like Sarkaravaratti (mixed vegetables cooked with coconut milk) and preparing pookkalams (flower decorations).

The eighth day of Onam is called Uthram which marks the start of the sixth week of celebrations known as Uthradom. During this period, people wear new clothes to signify joy and happiness in their lives and exchange gifts with their family members and friends.

The ninth day of Onam is called Thiruvonam which marks the end of all festivities related to the Onam celebration. People gather at temples to offer special prayers seeking blessings from Lord Mahabali who is believed to have visited Kerala from the afterlife during Onam.

And finally, the tenth day of Onam is called Avittom which marks the end of all festivities related to Onam celebration throughout Kerala. People celebrate this day by lighting oil lamps outside their homes, performing special rituals like Kaikottikkali (a dance form) etc., as a sign of gratitude towards Lord Mahabali for his visit during the Onam season every year in Kerala.

