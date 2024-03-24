When is Choti Holi 2024? Know date, time, story and significance behind Holika Dahan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Choti Holi 2024: Date, time, story and significance behind Holika Dahan

Choti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan or the eve of Holi, holds immense cultural and religious significance in India and among Hindu communities worldwide. This auspicious occasion, celebrated annually, marks the victory of good over evil and the onset of spring. As we approach Choti Holi in 2024, it’s essential to understand the date, time, story, and significance behind this vibrant festival.

Choti Holi 2024: Date and Time

Choti Holi takes place on the evening preceding the full moon in the Hindu month of Phalguna. This year, Choti Holi falls on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The auspicious burning of the Holika bonfire (Holika Dahan) is performed during a specific time window. In 2024, the ideal time for Holika Dahan is between 11:13 PM and 12:27 AM on March 24th.

Choti Holi 2024: Story behind Holkai Dahan

The origins of Holika Dahan are deeply rooted in Hindu mythology and the legend of Prahlad and Holika. According to ancient scriptures, there once lived a powerful demon king named Hiranyakashipu. He had obtained a boon from Lord Brahma, making him virtually indestructible. Driven by arrogance and a desire for dominance, Hiranyakashipu insisted on being worshipped as a god by all citizens of his realm.

However, his own son, Prahlad, was an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu, much to his father's dismay. Hiranyakashipu tried various means to coerce Prahlad into renouncing Vishnu, but to no avail. Infuriated by his son's devotion, the demon king sought the help of his sister, Holika, who was immune to fire.

Holika, possessing a cloak that protected her from fire, entered the pyre with Prahlad. But due to Prahlad's devotion, the cloak flew onto Holika, burning her alive while Prahlad remained unharmed. This event symbolizes the victory of good over evil, and Holika Dahan commemorates this triumph.

Choti Holi 2024: Significance

Holika Dahan holds profound significance beyond its mythological roots. It represents the triumph of truth over deception, light over darkness, and righteousness over malevolence. The ritual of lighting the bonfire signifies the burning of negativity, impurities, and ill-will, paving the way for a new beginning filled with positivity, harmony, and joy.

Apart from its spiritual significance, Holika Dahan also heralds the arrival of spring, bidding farewell to the cold winter months. People gather around the bonfire, singing and dancing, spreading cheer and camaraderie. It fosters a sense of community bonding, as families and friends come together to celebrate the triumph of good.