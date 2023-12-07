Utpanna Ekadashi 2023: Date, Puja timings, rituals and importance

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Utpanna Ekadashi 2023

According to the Hindu Lunar calendar, Ekadashi holds a significant place for the devotees of Lord Vishnu. Worshippers believe that if one keeps a fast on Ekadashi, it will help get rid of all their past sins. To explain Ekadashi, it is the 11th day in each phase of the moon. So to break it down, a Hindu month is divided into two phases, namely ‘Shukla Paksha’ and ‘Krishna Paksha’, comprising 15 days each. So, every month we get two Ekadashis and on both Ekadashis, we see two different phases of the moon. On Shukla Paksha Ekadashi, the moon appears to be 3/4th bright and on Krishna Paksha Ekadashi, it appears 3/4th dark. Now to celebrate this Ekadashi, people fast for the entire day starting from the sunrise of Ekadashi to the next day's sunrise. Both the Ekadashis hold the same importance among the believers.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2023: Date and Time

Ekadashi Tithi Starts: 05:06 AM on December 8, 2023

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 06:31 AM on December 9, 2023

Puja Time: 06:10 AM to 07:13 AM on December 10, 2023

Utpanna Ekadashi 2023: Rituals

Utpanna Ekadashi rituals involve teeth cleaning and a sunset supper before fasting for the devotees. Then on the day of the fast, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath while chanting a prayer to Mother Earth. Then they clean their homes and start the puja rituals. Then they worship Lord Gopal by offering ‘Bhog’ to him and lighting a lamp. Along with this, they sing praises of Lord Vishnu. This ritual is repeated in the evening by offering Bhog to Lord Gopal and Lord Vishnu’s idols and this is followed by aarti. The fast is broken on the next day’s sunrise.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2023: Significance

Observing a fast on Utpanna Ekadashi, emphasised in the ancient Hindu text, Bhavisya Uttara Purana, holds paramount importance. Lord Krishna, in the ancient text, deems this fast greater than various noble acts, including charity and divine sacrifices. The significance is so profound that adhering to the fast's rules can lead to liberation and a place in Lord Vishnu's abode. When Yudhisthira questions this significance, Lord Krishna narrates the story of Utpanna Ekadashi, unravelling its profound importance.

Read More Lifestyle News