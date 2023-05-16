Tips to plan a perfect summer vacation this year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

As summer approaches, we all start dreaming of sandy beaches, scenic hikes, and lazy afternoons spent by the pool. But with so many options and limited time, planning the perfect summer vacation can be overwhelming. Fear not, as we've compiled some of the best brands that can help you plan the ultimate summer getaway. From tips on finding the best deals to destination recommendations and must-see attractions, let's dive into this and start planning the trip of a lifetime!

Plan Your Perfect Summer Getaway with Travel Booking Apps

Are you ready to start planning your dream summer vacation? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the perfect destination, book flights and accommodations, and find the perfect gateway. Luckily, there are travel booking sites that can make the process a whole lot easier. These websites offer a one-stop shop for all your travel needs, from finding the best deals on flights and hotels to planning out your activities and excursions. So whether you're dreaming of a relaxing beach getaway or an adventurous mountain trek, sites such as Make My Trip, Goibibo, and Yatra.com can help you plan the ultimate summer vacation and help you save money on your trip.

Explore India Like Never Before

Destination website: Before travelling to a new destination, it's helpful to do some research to learn about the local culture, customs, and popular tourist attractions. Websites like Incredible India, an innovative app by the Ministry of Tourism, provide useful information on top destinations in India, including historical sites, natural wonders, and cultural experiences. You can also find tips on where to eat, shop, and stay in different regions of the country. Don't forget to check out local blogs and forums, too, for insider tips and recommendations from locals and fellow travellers. Now that you have confirmed the destination, your flight, your accommodation, and all the places you want to visit and eat at, it can get difficult to keep track of all the details and stay organised. Travel planning apps such as TripIt can help organise all your travel plans in one place. Just feed all the information to the app, and it will create a complete itinerary for you.

Stay Cool and Fashionable on This Summer Vacation

When planning a summer vacation, it's important to consider the clothing you will need for the trip. The key is to strike a balance between comfort and style while keeping the heat in mind. Look for lightweight, breathable fabrics such as cotton, linen, and rayon. These materials are ideal for hot and humid climates, as they allow air to circulate around the body and help to wick away sweat. Opt for loose-fitting clothes that are comfortable to wear, such as sundresses, shorts, and tank tops. Brands like Rangita and UrbanMark offer a wide range of comfortable and stylish clothing options for both men and women. With the right clothing and accessories, you can stay comfortable and stylish throughout your summer vacation.

Protect Your Skin from The Summer Sun

The sun, sand, and sea can be wonderful, but they can also wreak havoc on your skin. To protect your skin from harmful UV rays, use natural and organic skincare brands that are free from harsh chemicals and artificial fragrances, making them perfect for sensitive skin. Use a skincare brand like Aragma that offers natural and organic products, including sunscreen, that can protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Additionally, pack a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and lightweight clothing to help shield your skin from the sun. Don't forget to apply sunscreen every few hours and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Travelling and Needing Funds Quickly?

Travelling can be a thrilling and fulfilling experience, but unexpected expenses can quickly put a damper on the adventure. In such situations, travellers may find themselves in urgent need of funds to cover accommodation, transportation, or medical emergencies. Fortunately, there are several options available to help people access funds quickly while travelling. Digital lending platforms are gaining traction these days, especially among youth. Loan apps such as mPokket can be useful for those who need extra funds for travel expenses and need a quick and hassle-free way to get a loan for summer trips and other emergencies. Additionally, it's important to always have a backup plan and keep emergency funds in a safe place to ensure a stress-free and enjoyable journey.

Remember to be flexible and open-minded, and don't forget to prioritize your safety and well-being while traveling. No matter your choice of adventure, make sure to savor every moment of your trip and create unforgettable memories.

