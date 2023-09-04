Teacher's Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook Messages, HD Images & Wallpapers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Teacher's Day 2023

Teacher's Day 2023: Each year on September 5 we celebrate Teacher's Day in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India. He was a renowned philosopher, scholar and educationist, and this day is celebrated to honour his contribution to the field of education. The tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began in 1962 to honour the former president and all the teachers across the country.

To celebrate Radhakrishnan's esteemed position, his students suggested that his birthday be celebrated as Radhakrishnan Day. However, he declined and suggested that instead of celebrating his birthday, it would be his proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day everywhere. It is the ideal time to make your mentors feel love and respect with a token of endearment. If you will not be able to meet your teachers do not forget to wish them by sending some heartfelt messages.

Happy Teacher's Day 2023: Wishes and Facebook Messages

You are the spark, the inspiration, the guide, the candle to my life. I am deeply thankful that you are my teacher.

On this day, I would like to thank you for always believing in me and guiding me achieve my goals even when no one else had faith in me. Thank you for everything. Happy Teacher's Day!

Words of appreciation will fall short for describing your contribution to the domain of teaching. May God grant you good health so that you can continue to teach for a long time. Happy teachers day 2023!

All the efforts and hard work you invested to bring out the best in us can never be repaid in mere words. We can only feel grateful for having a teacher like you!

Happy Teachers Day! Your words, attitude, and actions have made such a positive difference in our children’s upbringing! We are truly thankful to you!

A teacher is someone who nourishes the souls of the students for a lifetime. Happy Teachers Day to all the teachers!

Dear teacher, thank you for planting the seeds that are going to last a lifetime! I love you for everything you have ever done for me, happy teachers day!

This beautiful message is for my retired teacher whose service in our school is greatly appreciated and who has been one of the stalwarts of our school with her good teaching. Teacher, I thank you with all my heart for your service.

I was lucky to have a teacher as wonderful as you are. Wishing you a Happy Teacher's Day that’s full of joyous moments!

I vaguely remember your punishments that now seem like sheer blessings to me. You are no less than a parent to me. Have a memorable teachers day!

Dr Radhakrishnan was a professor of Philosophy who used to teach at Chennai’s Presidency College and Calcutta University. The way he used to teach his students made him an amazing mentor and guide. He was also popular among his students for the same.

Inspirational Quotes By Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

"Tolerance is the homage which the finite mind pays to the inexhaustibility of the infinite."

"Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."

"Knowledge gives us power, love gives us fullness."

"Religion is behaviour and not mere belief." "A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science."

"When we think we know we cease to learn.”

"God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in the course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."

"The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves."

"True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice."

Teacher's Day 2023: HD Images & Wallpapers

Teacher's Day 2023

Teacher's Day 2023

Teacher's Day 2023

