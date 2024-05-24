Sunglasses to Eye Drops: 5 essential tips to protect eyes from sun damage during summers

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY 5 tips to protect eyes from sun damage during summers

As the summer sun blazes down, it's not just your skin that needs protection – your eyes do too. The harmful UV rays can cause serious damage to your eyes if left unprotected. But fear not, by following a few simple tips, you can keep your eyes safe and healthy all summer long. Here are five essential tips to shield your eyes from sun damage during the scorching summer months.

Wear sunglasses with UV protection:

Invest in a good pair of sunglasses that offer 100% UV protection. UV rays can cause a range of eye problems, including cataracts, macular degeneration, and even cancer. Look for sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays to ensure comprehensive protection for your eyes.

Stay hydrated for overall eye health

Dehydration can contribute to dry, irritated eyes. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps keep your eyes lubricated and healthy. This is especially important during summer when sweat and hot weather can lead to dehydration.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat:

Pair your sunglasses with a wide-brimmed hat for added protection against the sun's rays. This combination creates a barrier that reduces the amount of sunlight reaching your eyes. Plus, it adds a fashionable touch to your summer ensemble while keeping you cool and comfortable.

Stay indoors during peak hours:

The sun's intensity is at its peak between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. During these hours, try to stay indoors as much as possible, especially if you're engaging in outdoor activities. If you must go out, seek shade under trees, umbrellas, or canopies to minimise direct exposure to sunlight.

Use lubricating eye drops:

Excessive sun exposure can lead to dry, irritated eyes. Combat this by using lubricating eye drops to keep your eyes moist and refreshed. Look for drops specifically formulated to combat dryness caused by environmental factors. Use them regularly, especially after spending time outdoors, to maintain optimal eye health.

ALSO READ: Delhi Heatwave: 5 important dos and don'ts to follow during scorching summers