Sharenting: Know the pitfalls of oversharing your child online

Image Source : FREEPIK Know the pitfalls of 'Sharenting'

In the age of social media, it’s hard to remember a time when parents weren’t constantly sharing photos and updates about their children’s lives online. Nowadays, from the moment a child is born, parents are eager to share every milestone with family, friends, and even strangers on the internet. While this phenomenon, known as 'sharenting', can be a great way to keep people connected, it also has the potential to have an adverse effect on children and their future.

Sharenting can be defined as the sharing of information about a child online without their permission or knowledge. Parents often post everything from pictures of their baby’s first bath to updates about their achievements in school. On the surface, these posts may seem innocent enough, but there are a few potential downsides to consider before hitting 'share'.

First and foremost, sharenting can impact a child’s privacy and security. When parents post photos or videos of their children online, they are essentially giving strangers access to personal information about them. This can create opportunities for cyber predators or identity thieves to take advantage of that information. In addition, children may not understand the implications of having their images and personal details shared on the internet and might not be in control of how that information is used.

Another potential downside of sharenting is that it can prevent children from developing healthy boundaries and learning how to manage their own digital identity. Kids may be less likely to learn how to self-regulate online or establish strong digital boundaries if they are constantly being put in the spotlight by their parents. This can make them vulnerable to cyberbullying or even more serious issues like revenge porn in the future.

Finally, sharenting can have a negative effect on a child’s sense of autonomy and self-worth. While parents may be doing it out of love, constantly sharing pictures and updates about their children can make them feel like they are not in control of their own digital image or narrative. This can lead to feelings of embarrassment or shame when they are older and trying to establish an independent digital identity.

While sharenting can bring joy to many parents through digitally sharing memories with family and friends, it is important to remember that it comes with some potential risks as well. It is important for parents to think carefully before posting anything about their children online and consider the long-term implications of doing so.

