Rajat Sharma to judge 71st Miss World beauty pageant in Mumbai tomorrow

Rajat Sharma to judge 71st Miss World beauty pageant

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma will judge the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant on Saturday (March 9). Rajat Sharma has been announced as one of the judges of the prestigious event. The beauty competition will return to India after a hiatus of 28 years, with the final event scheduled at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. It was last took place in Bangalore in 1996.

Taking to Instagram, Rajat Sharma shared the exciting news of his role as a judge for the 71st Miss World festival. Accompanied by a video, he posted a caption to inform his followers about this significant opportunity to contribute to the renowned pageant. He wrote, "Join me for an evening of glamour and excitement as I judge the 71st Miss World Festival! Catch all the breathtaking moments exclusively on @sonylivindia at 7:30 PM Indian time and 2 PM GMT on March 9th. Don't miss out on witnessing the crowning of the next global sensation and an unforgettable experience that celebrates beauty, talent, and culture like never before."

India's representative in the 71st Miss World:

Sini Shetty, crowned Femina Miss India World 2022, will represent India at the ongoing 71st Miss World. This 21-year-old hails from Karnataka and is a passionate dancer. Her social project, 'Aashayein', focuses on empowering people affected by COVID-19.

Hosts for the event:

The upcoming edition of the Miss World beauty pageant will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and Miss World 2013 Megan Young from the Philippines. This is an important moment for Karan Johar as he returns to the Miss World stage, having previously served as a jury member in 2006. The Miss World 2024 grand finale promises to be a global spectacle with a performance by Indian singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The event will also have the presence of Miss World 2021 title winner, Polish model Karolina Bielawska, who will be crowning the new Miss World. This adds to the excitement of the event, making it a highly anticipated and truly global affair.

Date and live streaming details:

You can watch the live broadcast of the 71st Miss World on March 9 at 7:30 PM (IST) by streaming it on SonyLiv or by visiting the official website of Miss World, which is www.missworld.com. The event will be watched by over 1 billion people across 140 countries and territories.