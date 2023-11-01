Parumala Perunnal 2023 festival in Kerala: Know date, history and significance

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Parumala Perunnal 2023 festival in Kerala.

Kerala, known for its rich culture, vibrant festivals, and diverse traditions, has a special event that holds immense significance for the Christian community. The Parumala Perunnal is an annual festival celebrated in the state, which commemorates the life and legacy of Saint Mar Gregorios Metropolitan, also known as Parumala Thirumeni. This festival is a significant event for thousands of devotees who gather at the St. Peter's and St. Paul's Orthodox Church in Parumala to offer prayers, seek blessings, and partake in the festivities.

The Parumala Perunnal 2023 is scheduled to be held on November 2nd, and preparations are already underway to make it a grand celebration. Let us delve deeper into the history and significance of this festival to understand why it holds such importance in the hearts of the people of Kerala.

History of Parumala Perunnal:

The history of Parumala Perunnal dates back to the late 19th century when Saint Mar Gregorios was born in Kunnamkulam, a small village in Kerala. He was ordained as a priest at the young age of 18 and later became a bishop at the age of 28. He was known for his fervent faith and selfless service to the people of Kerala, especially during the severe famine that struck the region in 1877.

Saint Mar Gregorios was a true embodiment of love, compassion, and kindness. He worked tirelessly towards uplifting the marginalized communities and spread the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Since then, the Parumala Perunnal has been celebrated every year in honour of Saint Mar Gregorios. It is a two-day festival that brings together people from different backgrounds, religions, and cultures to pay their respects to the saint and seek his blessings.

Significance of Parumala Perunnal:

The Parumala Perunnal is not just a festival; it is a spiritual journey for the devotees. The celebrations begin on November 1st, which marks the day of the saint's death, and continue until November 2nd, which is his feast day. During these two days, the church is adorned with colourful lights, floral decorations, and traditional lamps, creating a festive atmosphere.

The main highlight of the festival is the Holy Mass, which is conducted on both days. Thousands of devotees gather at the church to attend this mass and seek blessings from the saint. The priests also conducted special prayers and offered holy water to the devotees, believed to have healing powers.

