Monday, September 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Navratri 2022: Beautiful and easy rangoli designs to celebrate this pious festival

Navratri 2022: Beautiful and easy rangoli designs to celebrate this pious festival

Navratri 2022: In many parts of the country, Rangoli designs reflect traditions, folklore, and practices that are unique to each area. To make your Navratri more festive, here are some unique and interesting Rangoli designs that you can draw at your doorsteps and temple.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2022 13:13 IST
Rangoli
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KHUSHBU_CREATIVE_CORNER Navratri Rangoli designs

As Navratri starts on 26th September, we all look forward to decorate our house with some beautiful rangolis. Rangolis are something that is made to show love for the festival. The Hindu festival of Navratri is an auspicious nine-day-long celebration that honours Maa Durga for killing the demon, Mahishasura; it celebrates the victory of good over evil. The word Navratri is derived from two Sanskrit words—'nava' meaning nine and 'ratri' meaning night.

On each day of Navaratri different avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped. On the first day, people worship Goddess Shailputri while Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day. On the third-day people pay homage to Goddess Chandraghanta; on the fourth day Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped; on the fifth day Goddess Skandamata is worshipped; on the sixth day Goddess Katyayani is worshipped; on the seventh day Goddess Kaalratri is worshipped; on the eighth day Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped and on the last and final day people worship the Goddess Siddhidatri.

In many parts of the country, Rangoli designs reflect traditions, folklore, and practices that are unique to each area. This Navratri let's decorate our home and temple with some unique and interesting Rangoli designs. Take a look:

Related Stories
Navratri 2022: Huge rush of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra

Navratri 2022: Huge rush of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra

Durga Chalisa in English and Hindi | Shardiya Navratri 2022

Durga Chalisa in English and Hindi | Shardiya Navratri 2022

Durga Puja 2022: Date-wise pujo chart for Subho Sasthi, Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami

Durga Puja 2022: Date-wise pujo chart for Subho Sasthi, Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami

 

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez granted interim bail in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Also Read: Ram Setu Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez & Satya Dev's mission is both thrilling and edgy

Read More Lifestyle News

Top News

Latest News