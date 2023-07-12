National Simplicity Day 2023: Five ways to live life in simple manner

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here are a few ways to live life in a simple manner.

On National Simplicity Day we celebrate living life in a simple manner and honouring the beauty of finding joy in the small things. With so much going on in the world, it can feel overwhelming to take a step back and focus on the basics. But that's exactly why this day is important. National Simplicity Day is all about appreciating the importance of living a simple life, free from stress, judgement and clutter.

The day is celebrated to pay homage to the birthday of an American philosopher, poet, and essayist, Henry David Thoreau, who was a strong follower of minimalism and simplicity. He was born on July 12, 1817.

Living a simple life doesn’t mean sacrificing material possessions or being unhappy with your circumstances. It’s about letting go of the unnecessary and focusing on what really matters. Here are 5 ways you can start living life simply today:

Let go of material possessions - Material possessions can bring us happiness, but they can also become burdensome. Consider the items you have and if they are really serving a purpose in your life or if they are just 'stuff' taking up space. It can be difficult to let go of things, but it can also bring a great sense of peace.

Take time for yourself - Taking time for yourself is essential for your health and happiness. Make sure to set aside time each day for yourself to relax and recharge. This could be taking a walk, listening to music, meditating or anything that brings you joy and peace.

Reduce stress - Stress is a natural part of life, but it doesn’t have to take over your life. There are many ways to reduce stress, such as exercising, practising yoga or mindfulness, creating a relaxing environment at home or taking time away from technology. Find what works for you and make sure to make time for it regularly.

Connect with nature - We often forget about how important nature is in our lives. Taking time to connect with nature can bring us joy and calmness. Spend time outdoors by taking a walk or spending time in your garden or a nearby park. This can be especially helpful when feeling overwhelmed or stressed out.

Spend quality time with loved ones - Quality time with those we love is essential for our well-being and happiness. Make sure to spend quality time with friends and family whenever possible. This could include going out for dinner, playing board games or simply just having conversations about life and sharing stories about each other's lives.

