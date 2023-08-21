Nag Panchami 2023: Wishes, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Vrat, History, Significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Nag Panchami 2023

Nag Panchami 2023: Counted as one of the most important days in Hindu culture, Nag Panchami, is observed throughout India on the fifth day of the lunar fortnight of the month of Sravana. The festival falls two days after Hariyali Teej in the month of July or August. The term 'Nag' means 'Serpent' or 'Snakes' and 'Panchami' means 'Fifth day'. According to the traditions, women pray to the Serpent God as they hold an important place among the lords. They are offered milk.

Some people also observe fast on Nag Panchami. The snakes are believed to reside in Patala Lok and the lowest of them is known as Naga Loka, the regions of Nagas. In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna describes himself as Vasuki among the snakes and Ananta among the serpents. If you and your loved ones are celebrating Nag Panchami this year, it is important to learn about the date, time, puja muhurat, history and significance.

Nag Panchami 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat:

This year, Nag Panchami falls on Monday, August 21. According to Drik Panchang, the Nag Panchami puja time will begin at 5:53 am and end at 8:30 am.

The Nag Panchami puja tithi will begin on August 21 at 12:21 am and conclude on August 22 at 2:00 am.

Nag Panchami 2023: Wishes and Statuses

Let all the darkness go away and light prevails, Happy Nag Panchami.

This Nag Panchami, may the serpent gods shower you with luck and happiness.

On this Nag Panchami, let's all come together to celebrate the greatness of our supreme God and bow down to him.

Let's appreciate and worship Lord Krishna and Shiva for their blessings on Nag Panchami.

The serpent gods are protecting us with their constant blessings. Happy Nag Panchami

Nag Panchami Puja Mantra:

नाग प्रीता भवन्ति शान्तिमाप्नोति बिअ विबोह्

सशन्ति लोक मा साध्य मोदते सस्थित समः

Literal meaning:

Let all be blessed by the snake goddess, let everyone obtain peace

Let all live peacefully without any turbulence.

Nag Panchami 2023: Puja Vidhi and Vrat

There are different methods of worshipping on nag Panchami in different parts of the country. While some pray to God by smearing ocher on the wall, then shape of a house is made by rubbing coal in raw milk. Others make the shape of a snake on both sides of the main door of the house with turmeric, sandalwood ink or cow dung. People also observe fast (vrat) and feed the Brahmins on this day.

Nag Panchami: History and Significance

As per Hindu mythology, as a child when Lord Krishna was playing by the Yamuna River, his ball became entangled in a tree's branches. He was attacked by the snake Kaliya while trying to fetch the ball. Lord Krishna fought valiantly, and the snake begged him not to kill it. The occasion is observed to commemorate Krishna's success in sparing humanity from the threat of Kaliya, the most venomous snake.

Some of the snake gods that people in India pray to on Nag Panchami are Ananta, Shesha, Vasuki, Kambala, Padma, and Kaliya. It is believed that anything offered to snakes on Nag Panchami would reach the serpent Gods.

Read More Lifestyle News