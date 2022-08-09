Muharram 2022: Significance for Muslims; 5 things you need to know about this day

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Muharram 2022

Muharram is observed as the first month of the Islamic calendar and is considered the second holiest month after Ramadan. It is also known as the month of Hijri or the month of Allah. This year Muharram started from July 31 and it will conclude on August 28. The tenth day i.e. Ashura is being observed on August 9. Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein, the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. It signifies an expression of sorrow over the martyrdom of Imam Hussein at the Battle of Karbala that took place over 14 centuries ago. Muslims honour the sacrifice of their lives by engaging in mourning rituals. It is one of the most important months for the people of the Muslim community.

5 important things you need to know about this day

The procession takes place every year in the first month of the Islamic calendar on the tenth day of Muharram, known as Ashura.

People of the Muslim community avoid wearing new and vibrant coloured clothes, especially on the day of Ashura.

To express their gratitude towards Allah, they observe fast and pray for longer hours in the mosque.

Muslims refrain from engaging in celebratory events and joyous activities like marriage etc during this month.

During the month of Muharram, Muslims also give donations in the form of food and money to the needy and underprivileged.

