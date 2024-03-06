Maha Shivratri 2024: 5 lesser-known facts about this festival

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 lesser-known facts about Maha Shivratri 2024

Maha Shivratri, the ‘Great Night of Shiva,’ is a celebrated Hindu festival observed annually, commemorating the marriage of Lord Shiva and Parvati, and also signifying Shiva's cosmic dance of creation and destruction. While the grander aspects of this festival are widely known, several fascinating yet lesser-known facts add depth and intrigue to its significance, let’s delve into some of them.

The significance of the Neelkantha flower:

During Maha Shivratri pujas, devotees often offer the Neelkantha flower, also known as the ‘Throatwort’ flower. Legend has it that when the potent poison emerged from the Samudra Manthan (churning of the cosmic ocean), Shiva consumed it to protect the world. The blue colour on his throat, symbolising the poison, is believed to be soothed by this specific flower.

A celebration of women's commitment:

As per Hindu mythology, after Sati, his consort's self-immolation, Lord Shiva entered a state of deep mourning and meditation. It is believed that Parvati, in her various forms, undertook immense penance and devotion to win him back. Maha Shivratri, therefore, also celebrates the unwavering commitment and perseverance of women.

The observance of jagran:

Devotees often observe Jagran, staying awake throughout the night during Maha Shivratri. This practice stems from the belief that Lord Shiva remains particularly accessible to his devotees on this night, bestowing blessings upon those who stay awake and engaged in prayers or devotional activities.

Beyond borders and traditions:

While primarily a Hindu festival, Maha Shivratri transcends religious boundaries. It is observed by followers of other faiths, particularly in Nepal and Sri Lanka. Additionally, the festival holds significance for various Shaivaite (worshippers of Shiva) sects, each with its unique traditions and interpretations of the festival's significance.

The significance of the Jyotirlingas:

On Maha Shivratri, special emphasis is placed on the 12 Jyotirlingas, revered Shiva temples scattered across India. These Jyotirlingas are believed to be manifestations of Shiva's radiant light, and visiting them on this sacred night is considered particularly auspicious.

ALSO READ: Maha Shivratri 2024: 5 types of bhog you can offer to Lord Shiva on Shivratri