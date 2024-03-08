Maha Shivaratri 2024: 8 tips to bring harmony between husband and wife

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tips to bring harmony between husband and wife.

Mahashivaratri is a day when Lord Shiva, a Hindu god, and his wife Goddess Parvati are celebrated. They represent equality between men and women. People believe that worshipping them together can help improve relationships. Celebrity Astrologer Pardman Suri has shared some simple tips to bring harmony between husband and wife on Mahashivratri.

Here are some things couples can do on Mahashivaratri to reduce tension at home:

1. Light a ghee lamp during the Mahashivaratri prayer and ask for a sweet relationship between husband and wife. This can stop arguments.

2. Listen to stories about Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with devotion. If you don't have these stories at home, you can find them online.

3. Burn a pinch of rock salt mixed with ghee on a piece of coal. This can make the home atmosphere better and remove negativity.

4. Visit a temple together and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

5. Sit together during the prayer, with the husband on the left side of the wife.

6. Bathe the Shivalinga (a symbol of Lord Shiva) with special ingredients like milk, honey, yoghurt, and more.

7. Offer water, sandalwood, leaves, fruits, sweets, and other items to Lord Shiva in the temple.

8. Offering water to the Shivalinga between 5 am and 11 am is believed to be lucky.

By following these simple steps on Mahashivaratri, couples can strengthen their bond and bring more happiness to their homes.

In the Pradosha Kaal, the Maha Shivaratri Vrat Puja gets underway. Until midnight or 12:05 AM, there will be an auspicious Shiva Yoga. Then comes the Siddha Yoga, which is scheduled to begin. There will be a Dhanishta Nakshatra Yoga from 8:12 AM until 6:42 AM on Saturday.

