Maha Shivaratri 2024: Know date, puja timings, rituals and significance of 'rudra-abhishek'

As the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri approaches on Friday, 8th March this year, the celestial alignments are aligning to create a powerful energy vortex. According to Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri, Maha Shivaratri holds profound significance for spiritual seekers, especially as the Shiva Yoga and Siddha Yoga are forming in the Dhanishta Nakshatra during this time.

It is believed that the world and its inhabitants are incomplete without Shiva, as removing the 'i' from Shiva leaves only a lifeless body. This day is considered the best opportunity for a person to attain self-realization.

One of the key practices during Maha Shivaratri is meditating on the form of Lord Shiva, which reveals deep insights into the symbolism behind each element:

Moon on the Forehead: The crescent moon on Shiva's forehead symbolizes the importance of keeping one's intellect calm and cool.

Snake: The snake around Shiva's neck signifies the need to stay away from desires, which can lead to destruction.

Kamandalu: The water vessel (kamandalu) symbolizes the importance of keeping one's personal and familial secrets hidden.

Trident (Trishul): The trident held by Lord Shiva represents the three qualities of Rajas, Tamas, and Satva. These qualities are necessary for the operation of creation.

Mount Kailash: Shiva's abode on Mount Kailash signifies the importance of choosing elevated paths in life.

Maha Shivaratri Puja Timings and Rituals

The Maha Shivaratri Vrat Puja begins in the Pradosha Kaal, and the auspicious Shiva Yoga will be present until midnight, 12:05 AM. This will be followed by the Siddha Yoga, which will commence thereafter. The Dhanishta Nakshatra Yoga will be present from 8:12 AM to the next day, Saturday, at 6:42 AM.

Temples around the world conduct Jalabhishek (ritual pouring of water) throughout the day, and special worship ceremonies are performed in four segments. Couples who worship Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri are believed to receive blessings of happiness and prosperity.

Significance of Abhishek on Maha Shivaratri

To fulfil desires, offer ordinary water mixed with Ganga water in the temple. To acquire wealth, perform an abhishek of the Shiva Linga with honey. To overcome difficulties in conceiving, offer desi ghee on the Shiva Linga. If there are planetary doshas in the birth chart, perform an abhishek with mustard oil. Offering bel leaves along with Jal-abhishek on the Shiva Linga is considered auspicious. Offering Shammi leaves, bela flowers, and harsingar flowers is also believed to bring prosperity.

This Maha Shivaratri, delve deep into the symbolism of Lord Shiva's elements and unlock the secrets of the universe.

