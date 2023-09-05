Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Ghatkopar to Guruvayur temple, famous dahi handi celebrations in India

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Krishna Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Commemorating Lord Krishna's birth, Krishna Janmashtami stands as one of the prominent festivals in the country's cultural calendar. This year, Krishna Janmashtami falls on September 7, and devotees of Lord Krishna, from Vrindavan to Mumbai, observe this festival with immense devotion. A major highlight of Krishna Janmashtami is the Dahi Handi celebration, where "Dahi" signifies curd and "Handi" denotes an earthen pot filled with curd, butter, and other dairy products. On Janmashtami, here are some locations you can explore to witness the Dahi Handi celebrations, spanning from Ghatkopar to Guruvayur Temple.

The story goes that in his childhood, Lord Krishna developed an insatiable love for curd and butter. He and his group of youthful companions began sneaking into nearby homes to satisfy their cravings. To outsmart them, the clever women of these households began suspending earthen pots filled with curd and butter high from their ceilings, exploiting Lord Krishna's relatively short stature. However, Lord Krishna, undeterred, came up with a brilliant idea: he introduced the practice of creating human pyramids to reach and pilfer the cherished curd and butter from these elevated pots.

In the midst of Dahi Handi celebrations, reminiscent incidents are reenacted. Typically, an earthen pot brimming with dairy delights is positioned at a considerable height, several stories above the ground. Subsequently, a group of men joins forces to construct a human pyramid, aiming to reach and retrieve the pot, while women participate by flinging water and various slippery substances to disrupt and dismantle the pyramid.

Dahi Handi celebrations are a captivating spectacle to behold. Here is a compilation of locations to explore and witness Dahi Handi celebrations in all their splendid glory:

Banke Bihari Temple: Nestled in the heart of Vrindavan, the Banke Bihari Temple stands as one of the nation's most renowned Krishna temples. On the sacred occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, devoted pilgrims flock to this temple to offer their prayers and seek blessings from the deity.

Ghatkopar: Ghatkopar has gained fame for its extravagant Dahi Handi celebrations, with Krishna Janmashtami drawing the attendance of notable celebrities who partake in the festivities.

Guruvayur Temple: Often referred to as the "Dwarka of South India," Guruvayur Temple is located in the Thrissur district of Kerala. It is celebrated for its grand Krishna Janmashtami observances, making it a prominent destination to experience the festivities.

Shri Krishna Temple, Udupi: Situated in the state of Karnataka, the Shri Krishna Temple in Udupi is renowned for its grand festivities on the auspicious day of Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna. On this special occasion, the temple witnesses an influx of thousands of devoted pilgrims and visitors from various parts of the country.

The ISKCON temple: The ISKCON temple in Delhi is renowned for its Janmashtami festivities, attracting a large following. Each year, the temple marks the birth of Lord Krishna with vibrant celebrations featuring music, dance, and a Dahi Handi event. Additionally, the temple organizes Vedic cultural activities and kirtan performances as part of its annual observances.

