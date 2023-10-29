Karwa Chauth 2023: Five unique gift ideas for your partner

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are the unique gift ideas for your partner.

Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated by married women in India. It falls on the fourth day after the full moon in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar. This auspicious day is all about expressing love and devotion towards one's spouse, and what better way to do that than with a thoughtful gift? With Karwa Chauth 2023 on the horizon, it's time to start thinking about the perfect gift for your partner. To help you out, we have curated a list of five unique gift ideas that will make this Karwa Chauth even more special for your beloved.

Personalised Couple Portrait: A personalised couple portrait is a unique and meaningful gift that will surely make your partner feel loved and cherished. You can either opt for a traditional hand-painted portrait or a modern digital one. You can choose to depict a special moment or memory shared by the two of you in the portrait, making it even more sentimental. This gift will serve as a constant reminder of your love and make your bond stronger.

Couple Spa Vouchers: In today's fast-paced world, everyone needs some time to relax and rejuvenate. What better way to pamper your partner than with a couple spa experience? Surprise them with spa vouchers for a luxurious spa day where they can unwind and de-stress. You can also join them for this much-needed break from everyday life, making it a romantic and intimate experience for both of you.

Customised Jewellery: Jewellery has always been a popular gift choice for any occasion, and Karwa Chauth is no exception. However, instead of buying ready-made jewellery, opt for something unique by getting it customized with a personal touch. You can get your partner's name or initials engraved on a piece of jewellery or get it designed according to their taste and style.

Romantic Getaway: A romantic getaway is an ideal gift for couples who love to travel and explore new places together. Surprise your partner with a weekend getaway to a romantic destination, away from the hustle-bustle of city life. You can choose from a cosy hill station, a serene beach, or a luxurious resort, depending on your partner's preferences. This will be a perfect opportunity to spend quality time with your partner and make unforgettable memories.

Cooking Class: They say the way to someone's heart is through their stomach, and what could be better than learning to cook your partner's favourite dishes together? Gift them a cooking class where they can learn to make their favourite cuisine, or you can both learn a new cuisine together. It will not only be a fun and unique experience but also a way to bond over good food. You can even plan a romantic candlelight dinner at home and surprise your partner with the dishes you learned in class.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2023: Unveiling the ultimate Sargi thali recipe for a fulfilling fast

Read More Lifestyle News