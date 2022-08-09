Kajari Teej 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, worship method and importance of the Hindu festival

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Kajari Teej 2022

Kajari Teej 2022: The Hindu festival of Kajari Teej is observed every year to wish for the long life of the husband. On this day, married women keep a Nirjala fast (without food and water) for the long life of their husbands and unmarried girls observe this fast to get a good husband in the future. Kajari Teej is celebrated every year on the third day of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada or Bhado month. Kajari Teej is also known as Budhi Teej, Kajali Teej, Saturi Teej. Worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day brings immense good fortune.

Different types of Teej are celebrated during the month of Sawan and Bhado which are Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. The festival of Hariyali Teej was celebrated on 31 July 2022. Kajari Teej is celebrated after 15 days from Hariyali Teej. It usually falls five days before Krishna Janmashtami. This year Kajari Teej will be celebrated on 14th August 2022, Sunday.

Shubh Muhurat/auspicious time

The Tritiya Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month will start from 12:53 pm on 13th August and will end the next day on 14th August at 10.35 pm. According to Udaya Tithi, Kajari Teej Vrat will be observed on the 14th of August.

Kajari Teej: Worship method

After bathing, clay idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Gauri should be made, or the idol brought from the market can be used for worshipping.

The fasting women should install the idol of Maa Gauri and Lord Shiva by spreading a red coloured cloth on a platform.

Worship Shiva-Gauri according to the Hindu rituals.

Offer 16 items related to married women to Maa Gauri.

Offer Bel leaves, cow's milk, Ganga water, Dhatura etc. to Lord Shiva.

Perform aarti by lighting incense and lamps etc.

Listen to the story of Shiv-Gauri's wedding.

Also, Cow is worshipped on this day. Women break their fast by feeding the cows with roti and jaggery.

On Kajari Teej, married women should do special work

Married women dress up as brides on this day and worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, then they get the boon of good fortune. On this day women do 'solah shringar'.

On Teej, women must sing folk songs after worshipping. This brings positive energy to the environment.

The tradition of swinging on Teej has been going on for centuries.

