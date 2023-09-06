Janmashtami 2023: Sudarsan Pattnaik makes sand sculpture of Lord Krishna at Puri beach

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Lord Krishna at Puri beach for the Janmashtami 2023 celebration.

It is an extraordinary year for Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. This year, the day has been marked with a special sand sculpture of Lord Krishna created by world-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri Beach in Odisha.

The sand sculpture is a sight to behold, depicting a beautiful image of Lord Krishna standing with his flute on the beach. Sudarsan Pattnaik is known for creating intricate and detailed sand sculptures, and this one was no different. He worked for several hours to create this masterpiece, using the finest grains of sand to form an incredibly detailed figure.

The sculpture was a tribute to Lord Krishna's divine grace and power, with the traditional Janmashtami celebration taking place around it. People from all over Odisha gathered at Puri Beach to witness the event and to witness the divine beauty of Lord Krishna's form. The 4-foot-high sand art depicts the universe and the recently launched Aditya L1 and Chandrayaan.

The sculpture was made even more special by the presence of Sudarsan Pattnaik, who delighted everyone by explaining the meaning of each of his creations. He said that his sand sculpture depicted how Lord Krishna brings joy and love into our lives and how he is always there for us in times of need.

While sharing his beautiful work on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sudarshan Pattnaik wrote, "#JaiShreeKrishna

Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Shree Krishna #Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna shower his blessings on all of us. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha.

#Happyjanmashtami2023. #AdityaL1 #Chandrayaan3"

Janmashtami 2023 will always remain special for many people due to this unique sand sculpture created by Sudarsan Pattnaik. It not only commemorated Lord Krishna's birth but also highlighted the power of art and its ability to bring us closer to God. May Lord Krishna always bless us with his love and grace.

(With ANI Inputs)

