Is Raksha Bandhan 2023 on August 30 or 31? Know the exact date, shubh muhurat and other details

As the festival of Raksha Bandhan comes around every year, it’s time to start planning for the special day. Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a special thread called a ‘rakhi’ on their brother’s wrist and in return, brothers give their sisters gifts. The ritual symbolises protection, love, and care and is a popular tradition in many parts of India.

However, this year, one of the most important pieces of information to know is the exact date of the festival. To answer your question, Raksha Bandhan 2023 will be celebrated on August 30, 2023. It usually falls on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravana, which is usually in late August or early September. This date could vary slightly depending on the lunar cycle but it almost always falls in late August or early September.

Auspicious time of Raksha Bandhan 2023

Start of the full moon date of Shukla Paksha of Sawan month - August 30, 2023, from 10:58 pm

The full moon date ends - On August 31, 2023, at 7:05 am

Date of Rakshabandhan-August 30 and 31, 2023

Bhadra time

Bhadra begins - On August 30, 2023, at 10:58 am

Bhadra ends - At 9:01 pm (August 30, 2023)

Auspicious time to tie Rakhi - August 30, 2023, at 9:01 pm to 31, August 2023 at 7:05 am

In preparation for Raksha Bandhan, families often buy special gifts for their siblings such as jewellery, clothing, and sweets. Sisters also look for beautiful ‘rakhi’ threads to tie on their brother’s wrists. Many families also like to make homemade sweets and prepare special dishes to enjoy on this day.

In addition to the gifts, families often come together for a special puja or prayer ceremony. During this ceremony, brothers and sisters give blessings and pray for the safety and prosperity of their families. This puja is also a way for siblings to thank each other for their love and support throughout the year.

