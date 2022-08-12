International Youth Day 2022: Theme, history and wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Youth Day

International Youth Day 2022: Every year on the 12th of August, International Youth Day is commemorated. It aims to bring youth issues to the attention of the international community and celebrate the potential of youth as partners in today’s global society. Various events are organised across the world to spread awareness about the same. The day is globally recognised by UN and multiple dignitaries of the world unite to mark the day.

International Youth Day 2022 Theme

This year the theme of International Youth Day is Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages. The objective of is to amplify the message that action is needed across all generations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and leave no one behind. It will also raise awareness on certain barriers to intergenerational solidarity, notably ageism, which impacts young and old persons, while having detrimental effects on society as a whole.

International Youth Day 2022 History

The idea for International Youth Day was proposed in 1991 by the young people who were gathered in Vienna, Austria, for the first session of the World Youth Forum of the United Nations System. The Forum recommended that an International Youth Day be declared, especially for fund-raising and promotional purposes, to support the United Nations Youth Fund in partnership with youth organizations. The 1st International Youth Day was celebrated in 1999.

International Youth Day 2022 wishes, quotes & messages

The power of youth is the common wealth for the entire world. The faces of young people are the faces of our past, our present and our future. No segment in the society can match with the power, idealism, enthusiasm and courage of the young people -- Kailash Satyarthi

The youth need to be enabled to become job generators from job seekers -- A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Raise your head high and leave all the fear of mind behind. Never step back when the storm comes, instead face it with the full courage. Believe you always then nothing seem impossible.

For age is opportunity no less Than youth itself, though in another dress, And as the evening twilight fades away The sky is filled with stars, invisible by day -- Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Ah, great it is to believe the dream as we stand in youth by the starry stream; but a greater thing is to fight life through and say at the end, the dream is true! -- Edwin Markham

In this world, there are many reasons that make us bad, but it has only a few reasons to be good. Choice is yours, you can go with the crowd or can make your path own.

I live in that solitude which is painful in youth, but delicious in the years of maturity -- Albert Einstein

