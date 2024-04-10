International Booker Prize 2024 shortlist revealed, check full list

Follow us on Image Source : EURONEWS International Booker Prize 2024 shortlist revealed

The International Booker Prize, celebrating the best-translated fiction from around the world, has revealed its 2024 shortlist. This year's list features six novels from six different countries, offering a rich tapestry of international stories and perspectives.

The distinguished panel of judges, led by author and broadcaster Eleanor Wachtel, made their selection of finalists from a diverse array of submissions. Wachtel remarked, "Novels transport us to places we may never physically visit and evoke new feelings and memories." The selected novels represent a dynamic blend of cultures and literary forms, featuring authors and translators from Argentina, South Korea, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Brazil. The shortlist emerged from a pool of 13 titles revealed in March, which was culled from 149 books released in the UK and/or Ireland between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024, and entered into the competition by publishers.

Shortlisted titles:

This year's shortlist boasts works from six different countries in six different languages. Translated from their original languages, these novels offer a chance to delve into diverse cultures and experiences.

Argentina: Selva Almada's "Not a River," translated by Annie McDermott, promises a captivating exploration of trauma and memory.

Germany: Jenny Erpenbeck's "Kairos," translated by Michael Hofmann, takes readers to East Germany for a poignant story of love and the weight of history.

Sweden: Ia Genberg's "The Details," translated by Kira Josefsson, delves into the complexities of human connection.

South Korea: Veteran author Hwang Sok-yong's "Mater 2-10," translated by Sora Kim-Russell and Youngjae Josephine Bae, celebrates Korean resilience in the face of adversity.

Netherlands: Jente Posthuma's "What I'd Rather Not Think About," translated by Sarah Timmer Harvey, explores the bond between twins and the power of unspoken truths.

Brazil: Itamar Vieira Junior's debut novel, "Crooked Plow," translated by Johnny Lorenz, sheds light on the significance of land and community in rural Brazil.

This year's shortlist highlights the growing importance of translated fiction. Interestingly, five out of the six books are published by independent presses, reflecting a strong showing from the indie publishing scene.

Prize money:

The award acknowledges the crucial role of translators by evenly splitting the £50,000 prize money: £25,000 for the author and an equal share for the translator(s), or divided among multiple translators. Furthermore, each shortlisted title receives a £5,000 prize: £2,500 for the author and the same amount for the translator(s).

When is the ceremony?

The winner of the 2024 International Booker Prize will be announced on May 21st at a ceremony held at London's Tate Modern. With such a strong shortlist, the competition promises to be fierce. So, for readers seeking an introduction to captivating global literature, this list offers a perfect starting point.