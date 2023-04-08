Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Impact of screen time on your child's development: A guide for parents

With the increasing prevalence of digital devices, screen time has become a part of most children's lives. From smartphones to tablets to laptops, kids are spending more time than ever before in front of screens. While screen time can have benefits, such as educational apps and social media platforms, excessive use can have a negative impact on a child's development.

Research has shown that excessive screen time can lead to obesity, sleep disturbances, and behavioral problems in children. Moreover, the blue light emitted by screens can disrupt a child's circadian rhythm, leading to difficulty falling asleep and staying asleep.

Excessive screen time can also affect a child's social and emotional development. Too much screen time can limit a child's ability to communicate with others and form social relationships. It can also lead to attention problems and reduce a child's ability to focus on tasks.

As a parent, it's important to manage your child's screen time and limit their exposure to screens. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children under 18 months avoid screen time altogether, while children aged 2-5 should have no more than one hour of screen time per day.

To manage your child's screen time, set clear limits on when and how long they can use screens. Encourage other activities, such as reading, outdoor play, and board games. Make screen-free zones in your home, such as the dining table or bedroom, and limit screen time before bed to help your child get a good sleep.

Another way to manage your child's screen time is to use parental controls. Most devices and apps have built-in parental controls that allow you to set limits on screen time and restrict access to certain apps or content.

Screen time can have a significant impact on a child's development, both positively and negatively. As a parent, it's essential to manage your child's screen time and promote a healthy balance of screen time and other activities. By setting clear limits and using parental controls, you can help your child develop into a well-rounded individual in the digital age.

