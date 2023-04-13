Heatwave home hacks: How to keep your house cool without cranking up the AC

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Heat wave home hacks: Keeping your house cool without cranking up the AC

With the increasing frequency and intensity of heat waves, it's important for homeowners to find ways to keep their homes cool without over-reliance on air conditioning, which can be expensive and energy-consuming.

Here are some organic home hacks that can help you beat the heat during a heat wave:

Seal Air Leaks: Gaps and cracks in windows, doors, and walls can let hot air seep into your home, making it harder to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature. Use weatherstripping, caulk, or foam sealant to seal any air leaks and prevent hot air from entering your home. This will not only help you stay cool but also reduce your energy consumption.

Use Window Coverings: Blinds, curtains, or shades can help block out the heat and sunlight from entering your home, keeping it cooler. Choose light-coloured or reflective window coverings to deflect heat and opt for blackout curtains or thermal blinds for maximum insulation. Close them during the hottest part of the day and open them at night to allow cool air to circulate.

Insulate Your Attic: Insulating your attic is a long-term home hack that can significantly reduce heat gain in your home during a heat wave. Insulation acts as a barrier, preventing hot air from penetrating your living space. Opt for insulation with a high R-value for maximum effectiveness. This will not only keep your home cooler during the summer but also warmer during the winter, saving you money on your energy bills year-round.

Create Shade: Planting trees strategically around your house can provide natural shade and significantly reduce the amount of heat that enters your home. Deciduous trees, such as maple or oak, can block the sun's rays during the summer months and allow sunlight to filter through during the winter when they lose their leaves. You can also install shading devices like pergolas, awnings, or shade sails to block direct sunlight from entering your windows or outdoor living spaces.

Utilise Natural Ventilation: Take advantage of natural ventilation to keep your home cool without using AC. Open windows and doors strategically to create cross-ventilation, allowing hot air to escape and cool air to circulate. Use ventilated roof spaces, skylights, and vents to improve airflow and reduce the need for artificial cooling. You can also use fans to enhance natural ventilation and create a refreshing breeze in your home.

Opt for Energy-Efficient Lighting: Incandescent bulbs generate a lot of heat and can increase the temperature in your home during a heat wave. Opt for energy-efficient LED bulbs, which produce less heat and consume less energy. This will not only help you keep your home cool but also reduce your electricity bills.

So, beat the heat this summer with these eco-friendly and cost-effective strategies to keep your home cool and comfortable without cranking up the AC. Stay cool and enjoy the summer.

