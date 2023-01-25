Happy Republic Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Messages, SMS, HD Photos for Facebook, WhatsApp status

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Wish your loved ones on Republic Day 2023

Happy Republic Day 2023: This year, India will be celebrating its 74th Republic Day on January 26, 2023. It is a matter of great pride for all the Indians that on this day, our country became a 'sovereign democratic republic' in 1950. A new constitution of free India came into effect replacing the Government Of India Act of 935. People celebrate this day by watching the parade on their televisions and recalling all the glorious achievements of the country. A grand celebration is held at the Rajpath in the capital city-- New Delhi. The President of India, the Prime Minister, other important political figures, foreign dignitaries, and guests are invited to watch the cultural beauty and military might. On this day, gallantry awards are also given to people who demonstrated immense bravery.

After a gap of two years due to the Covid lockdown, Republic Day Parade will be held in New Delhi with full pomp and show. Since this day holds great significance for the Indians, it is apparent to wish your near and dears once on the day. Send wishes, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp, SMS, and Facebook messages to your family and friends on Republic Day 2023.

Happy Republic Day 2023 Wishes, Quotes & Greetings:

Rocky terrains, mesmerizing hills, enchanting beaches, enthralling deserts, pristine backwaters and wonderful people. India as we know it! Happy Republic Day.

For Those Who Sacrificed Their Lives,

To Bring Up This Glorious Day To India,

Happy Republic Day.

India is the song we must sing. India is the dream we must realize. Happy Republic Day.

Freedom is indeed the most expensive as it came after the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Happy Republic Day 2023!

A thousand salutes to all in this great nation of ours. May we make it become even more prosperous and great. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2023!

Let us not forget the rich heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of this nation. Happy Republic Day 2023!

Happy Republic Day 2023: HD Photos for Facebook, WhatsApp status

