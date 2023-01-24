Happy Republic Day 2023: Why it is celebrated on 26th January? Know history and significance

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Why is Republic Day celebrated on January 26th?

Happy Republic Day 2023: Republic Day in India is a day of great significance. It marks the country's transition to a republic and the adoption of a democratic system of government. It is a day to celebrate the country's cultural and military heritage and to reaffirm the principles of equality, justice, and freedom that form the foundation of the nation. It is celebrated on January 26th each year to commemorate the country's transition from a British colony to a republic.

The history of Republic Day in India dates back to the time when the Indian National Congress (INC) passed the Purna Swaraj resolution, which called for the complete independence of India from British rule. This resolution marked the beginning of a nationwide movement for freedom, led by leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel.

After several years of struggle and sacrifice, India gained its independence on August 15th, 1947. However, the country still lacked a proper constitution and a system of governance. To address this, the Constituent Assembly of India was formed, which was tasked with drafting a new constitution for the newly independent nation. On 29 August 1947, a resolution was moved for the appointment of the Drafting Committee for the development of a permanent constitution with Dr B R Ambedkar as chairman. The first draft of the Indian constitution was presented on November 4, 1947. The first draft was signed by the national assembly in English and Hindi on January 24, 1950.

The drafting of the constitution was a long and tedious process, taking almost three years to complete. After many contemplations and modifications finally on January 24th the 308 members of the Assembly signed two hand-written copies of the document each in Hindi and English. Finally, on January 26th, 1950, the Constituent Assembly officially adopted the new constitution, making India a republic. This day is now celebrated as Republic Day in India. Republic Day represents the country's transition from colonial rule to self-governance, and the adoption of a democratic system of government. The new constitution, which was based on the principles of equality, justice, and freedom, laid the foundation for a strong and stable nation.

Republic Day Celebrations in Delhi

On Republic Day, a grand parade is held in the capital city of New Delhi, featuring a display of India's cultural and military heritage. The President of India, who is also the chief guest of the parade, unfurls the national flag and the national anthem is played. The parade also includes a display of floats representing different states and cultural groups of India.

In addition to the parade, various other events and competitions are held across the country to commemorate the day. Schools and colleges organize patriotic events, and the general public participates in patriotic rallies and parades.

