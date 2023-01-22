Republic Day 2023: Tricolour paneer tikka to tiranga idli, easy recipes that you can cook in no time

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NANONINEONLINE,MAMTABHANDARII Representative image of tri colour recipes

Republic Day 2023: Make the 74th Republic Day a little more special by spending some time with your loved ones and gorging on some delicious food. Whip up these easy meals for your loved ones and watch the Republic Day parade on television with your family. The best part is, these recipes are super easy and can be cooked in no time.

Tiranga Mocktail

Ingredients

Kiwi Chunks

Kiwi syrup

Cream based sparkling water

Orange syrup

Fresh mandarin slice

Mint leaf

Method

Muddle kiwi chunks in the kiwi syrup and pour it at the base

Put a layer of crushed ice in the glass and add cream soda

Top it up with orange syrup

Garnish it with fresh mandarin slice and a mint leaf

Tiranga Idli

Ingredients

Rice

Washed urad dal

Salt

Carrot puree

Boiled Spinach puree

Method

Soak rice and dal for two hours and then grind in a stone grinder until smooth.

Remove from the grinder add salt and mix well.

Keep for fermentation for 12 hours at room temperature.

Divide the batter into three parts.

Mix carrot and spinach puree in two parts separately to make red and green colour idli.

Place red colour batter in a round mould followed by white then green at the last.

Steam in the oven for 20 minutes or till it is done.

Serve with tomato chutney, coconut chutney and green coriander chutney.

Tri-colour Paneer Tikka skewers

Ingredients

Paneer

hung curd

Red chilli power

saffron food colour

garam masala

mint-coriander chutney

carrot

onion

capsicum/ broccoli

Method

Grill the paneer pieces in a non-stick pan or in a microwave.

Take three different bowls for marinating.

For orange marinating, mix red chilli powder, saffron food colour and garam masala in the hung curd.

For white colour, mix red chilli powder and garam masala in hung curd.

For green marinating, add mint-coriander chutney (drained water), garam masala in hung curd.

Mix funnel powder to all three pastes.

Now take one piece of paneer from each bowl and fix it in a screwer.

Grill for a few seconds.

Add grilled carrot with orange coloured paneer, grilled onion with coloured paneer and grilled bell pepper (capsicum) or broccoli with green marinated paneer.

Top up with white cream if you want.

Tri-colour Pulao/ Biryani

Ingredients

Cooked rice

Red/saffron food colour

Curd

Coriander chutney

roasted cumin/clove

Method

Divide the cooked rice into three parts.

Add red/saffron food colour to the first part and place it in the serving dish.

Mix curd to the second part and place it in the dish followed by the red part.

Prepare coriander chutney, drain the water and mix it with the third part.

Place the third part in the dish followed by the second part.

Garnish the middle portion with roasted cumin or a clove. Serve hot.

3 Tier fruit sundae

Ingredients

Kiwi fruit

Orange fruit

Banana

Fruit cream

Method

In a glass tumbler or a mug, place chopped kiwi first.

Then put chopped banana mixed with fruit cream. You can also use fruit yoghurt instead of cream for the white layer.

Add peeled oranges on the top.

Garnish your sundae with chopped dry fruits.

--with inputs from agencies

