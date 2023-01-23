Republic Day 2023: Rang De Basanti to URI, list of Bollywood movies you must watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CINE_VICHAAR Republic Day 2023: Rang De Basanti, Uri to Swades, Bollywood's must-watch movies

Bollywood has always been the hub of patriotic movies and we do have an endless list. From Rang De Basanti to URI there are a whole lot of Hindi films that are made on freedom fighters or soldiers. It's that time of the year when people all over the country are filled with a feeling of patriotism. Some movies are even capable of leaving you teary-eyed since they depict the magnificent stories of freedom fighters and their journey to make India a free nation. Since it's the 74th Republic Day, we bring to you a list of must-watch Bollywood films that you must watch.

1. Rang De Basanti

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Rang De Basanti'is a film that talks about the societal issues in India and how the mass can deal with these. It draws the example of exemplary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and his fellows who became uncommon from within the common. The film was released on the Republic Day of 2006 and received accolades from national and international boards.

2. Uri: The Surgical Strike

The 2019 release makes one relive the moments from the historic surgical strike of India post-Pulwama attack. Vicky Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal and Yami Gautam do justice to the characters and the story becomes the inspiring tale every Indian should watch at least once.

3. Swades

The film starring Shah Rukh Khan is the story of a young scientist working at NASA who comes to visit his Kaveri Amma (Kishori Ballal) but couldn't get back as he feels that there is a lot that he can do about the scenario of his hometown. He dedicates himself to the development of his hometown. It is the first Indian movie to be filmed inside the headquarters of NASA.

4. Lagaan

Once Upon a Time in India (2001) Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan is a farmer's tale to free his fellow villagers from the unjust high British tax (lagaan). Bhuvan (played by Aamir Khan) takes an oath to defeat the British in their favourite sport (cricket) and free his family and fellow farmers from the cruel and unjust rulers. The following events make the film an inspiring watch to revamp the firm and compassionate character in one's self.

5. Raazi

The spy thriller film features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. Sehmat (Alia) is sent to Pakistan after she got married to Iqbal (Vicky) to work as a spy. Sehmat determination to bring out information and the sacrifices that she made in the process makes it worth watching on this day.

6. Border

Last but not the least, the multi-starrer war drama revolves around the circumstances during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. Inspired by the true incidents during the time, the movie majorly focuses on the Battle of Longewala. Epic performances by Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu among others present a heart-wrenching narrative coupled with soul-touching songs.

