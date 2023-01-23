Katrina Kaif reaches 70 Million followers on Instagram, celebrates with a radiant smile | Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif's Instagram uploads

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has been reigning over the hearts for almost 2 decades now and the count seems to be increasing day by day. Over the years the beautiful actress has managed to win a loyal fan base who follow her on social media platforms. For sure Katrina is not having Monday blues as the actress has reached 70 Million followers on Instagram. The Bollywood beauty woke up to this amazing news today and is all smiles.

She took to her Instagram account to express her happiness and uploaded a cute photo showing her gratitude to her Insta family. She wrote, “Here looking at u…….my 70 mil #instafamily”. Many fans dropped congratulatory messages for Katrina's achievement. Katrina's celebrity friends like Zoya Akhtar among others also reacted to her post. Katrina is among a few celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who have crossed the mark of 70 million followers on Instagram.

Reacting to the post one of Katrina's fans wrote, “You deserve every bit of success you have garnered. Here’s to another 70 million.” Another fan wrote, “How can she looks so young?” One more fan commented, “Please post more pictures, we are already missing you a lot.” A fan wrote, “Love you forever queen. God bless you, keep growing! Always stay happy.” “Congratulations love”, wrote another.

Katrina Kaif's Instagram followers

Off late, Katrina Kaif has been in news constantly because of her pregnancy rumours. It was also reported that her work was getting affected because of her falling sick all the time but nothing has been confirmed by the actress yet. Recently, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif visited the Siddhivinayak temple immediately after coming back from their new year vacation in Rajasthan.

She was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film was directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's banner Excel Entertainment. Katrina made her debut in Bollywood with Boom in 2003. Next, the actress will be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ along with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

