Monday, January 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Katrina Kaif reaches 70 Million followers on Instagram, celebrates with a radiant smile | Photo

Katrina Kaif reaches 70 Million followers on Instagram, celebrates with a radiant smile | Photo

The Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif is all smiles as she has reached 70 Million followers on Instagram. The actress has shared a cute photo to express her happiness. Have a look.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: January 23, 2023 16:25 IST
Katrina Kaif
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif's Instagram uploads

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has been reigning over the hearts for almost 2 decades now and the count seems to be increasing day by day. Over the years the beautiful actress has managed to win a loyal fan base who follow her on social media platforms. For sure Katrina is not having Monday blues as the actress has reached 70 Million followers on Instagram. The Bollywood beauty woke up to this amazing news today and is all smiles.

She took to her Instagram account to express her happiness and uploaded a cute photo showing her gratitude to her Insta family. She wrote, “Here looking at u…….my 70 mil #instafamily”. Many fans dropped congratulatory messages for Katrina's achievement. Katrina's celebrity friends like Zoya Akhtar among others also reacted to her post. Katrina is among a few celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who have crossed the mark of 70 million followers on Instagram.

Reacting to the post one of Katrina's fans wrote, “You deserve every bit of success you have garnered. Here’s to another 70 million.” Another fan wrote, “How can she looks so young?” One more fan commented, “Please post more pictures, we are already missing you a lot.” A fan wrote, “Love you forever queen. God bless you, keep growing! Always stay happy.” “Congratulations love”, wrote another.

India Tv - Katrina Kaif

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KATRINAKAIFKatrina Kaif's Instagram followers

Off late, Katrina Kaif has been in news constantly because of her pregnancy rumours. It was also reported that her work was getting affected because of her falling sick all the time but nothing has been confirmed by the actress yet. Recently, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif visited the Siddhivinayak temple immediately after coming back from their new year vacation in Rajasthan.

She was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film was directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's banner Excel Entertainment. Katrina made her debut in Bollywood with Boom in 2003. Next, the actress will be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ along with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

Related Stories
Alia-Ranbir, Katrina-Vicky to Saif-Kareena, Here's how Bollywood celebrities are celebrating 2023

Alia-Ranbir, Katrina-Vicky to Saif-Kareena, Here's how Bollywood celebrities are celebrating 2023

Phone Bhoot on OTT: When & Where to watch Katrina Kaif's film, Subscription, Review, Trailer & more

Phone Bhoot on OTT: When & Where to watch Katrina Kaif's film, Subscription, Review, Trailer & more

Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Khushi Kapoor: Actresses stun in traditional white attires at bash

Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Khushi Kapoor: Actresses stun in traditional white attires at bash

 

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother files police complaint against his wife Alia over property dispute

Also Read: Salman Khan-Shah Rukh come together: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser to debut on big screen with Pathaan

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News