Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Famous teachings of Sikh Guru who founded Khalsa and introduced 5 Ks

Every year, Sikhs all over the world celebrate Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to commemorate the birth anniversary of their tenth and last guru, Guru Gobind Singh. This year, in 2024, the auspicious occasion falls on January 17. Guru Gobind Singh was not just a spiritual leader but also a warrior, poet, and philosopher who left a lasting impact on the Sikh community and humanity as a whole.

As we celebrate Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, it is essential to reflect upon his teachings and how they can bring about a positive change in our lives. Here are some of the most famous teachings by the 10th guru that will undoubtedly shift our perspective on life.

Believe in One God and treat all humans equally:

Guru Gobind Singh preached the concept of "Ik Onkar," which means there is only one God. He believed that all humans are equal regardless of their caste, creed, or gender. He taught his followers to see beyond social and religious barriers and treat everyone with love and respect.

Stand up for righteousness and fight against injustice:

Guru Gobind Singh was a fearless warrior who stood up against injustice and oppression. He believed in fighting for what is right and just, even if it meant sacrificing his own life. He inspired his followers to have the courage to stand up against tyranny and injustice.

Embrace courage and resilience:

Guru Gobind Singh faced many challenges and hardships throughout his life, but he never let them break his spirit. He taught his followers to embrace courage and resilience in the face of adversity. His famous quote, "When all other means have failed, it is righteous to take up the sword," reminds us that sometimes we have to fight for what we believe in.

The power of selfless service:

One of the fundamental teachings of Guru Gobind Singh was selfless service. He believed that serving others without expecting anything in return is the ultimate act of humanity. He established the Khalsa Panth, a community of devout Sikhs dedicated to serving others.

Lead a virtuous life:

Guru Gobind Singh emphasised the importance of living a virtuous life. He believed that one should live with integrity, honesty, and compassion towards all living beings. He preached that a virtuous life is the key to finding true happiness and peace.

Embrace equality between men and women:

Guru Gobind Singh was a firm believer in gender equality. He broke societal norms by giving women equal rights and opportunities as men. He encouraged women to participate in all aspects of Sikhism and even gave them the last name 'Kaur', which means princess, instead of using their husband's name.

Practice humility and humility:

Guru Gobind Singh preached the importance of practising humility and humbleness. He believed that one should not let success or power get to their head and always remain grounded. He often said, "Those who are humble, gentle, and kind will find the doors of heaven open for them."

He also introduced the famous 5 Ks, also known as the Panj Kakar, which are five articles of faith that represent the Sikh identity and serve as a reminder of the principles and values taught by him.

The first K is Kesh, which refers to uncut hair, symbolising the acceptance of God's will and maintaining a natural appearance. The second K is Kanga, a small comb used to keep the hair neat and clean, representing discipline and self-control. The third K is Kara, an iron bracelet worn on the right wrist to signify unity with God and the eternal nature of God. The fourth K is Kirpan, a sword or dagger worn by baptized Sikhs as a symbol of courage, self-defence, and protection of the weak. The fifth K is Kachera, a cotton undergarment that represents modesty and sexual restraint.

Let us all strive to live by his teachings and create a more harmonious and compassionate world. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!