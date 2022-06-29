Gupt Navratri 2022: Know date, kalash sthapana shubh muhurat, vrat rules and mata ka bhog

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Gupt Navratri 2022 of Ashadh month will begin on June 30

Gupt Navratri 2022: Navratri comes four times a year. Out of which two are main Navratri and two Gupt Navratri. This time the second Gupt Navratri is being celebrated in the Ashadh. However still, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshiped on the nine days of Navratri. Gupt Navratri, which falls in the month of Ashadh, is special for the worshipers of Goddess Durga. The Goddess Durga and her avatars are worshiped in a secret way. Hence the name Gupt Navratri. This year Gupt Navratri is starting from June 30. The coming days will be devoted to the goddess and her spirit and seek blessings for strength and wisdom.

Date of Gupt Navratri 2022

Gupt Navratri will start on June 20 and end on July 8. The nine avatars of the Goddess Durga will be worshipped during this time. It is observed from the Pratipada (1st day) till the Navami (9th day) of the Shukla Paksha in the Ashadh; month of the traditional Hindu calendar. It is one of the important festivities observed by Hindus with utmost devotion and enthusiasm.

Gupt Navratri puja schedule

Throughout the holy days of Navratri, nine manifestations of the goddess are worshipped. They are –Maa Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmaanda, Skandmaata, Kaatyaayeenee, Kaalraatree, Mahagauri, and Sidhidaatree. On the first day of Gupt Navratri devotees worship an incarnation of Goddess Parvati named Shailputri.

The Gupt Navratri schedule is as follows:

Day 1: Pratipada: Shailaputri Puja

Day 2: Dwitiya: Brahmacharini Puja

Day 3: Tritiya: Chandraghanta Puja

Day 4: Chaturthi: Kushmanda Puja

Day 5: Panchami: Skandamata Puja

Day 6: Shasthi: Katyani Puja

Day 7: Saptami: Kaalaratri Puja

Day 8: Annapurna Ashtami: Mahagauri Puja

Day 9: Navami: Siddhidatri Puja

Vrat Rules

Some of the devotees also observe fast during the 9-day Ashadha Gupt Navratri. Although it is not as important as the two main Navratris. Devotees will eat Saatvik food once during the day. During the Ashadh Gupt Navratri period, Hindu devotees chant mantras dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Gupt Navratri 2022 kalash sthapana shubh muhurat

Gupt Navratri will start from the Pratipada date of the month of Ashadh. Pratipada date will be from 08.21 am on June 29 to 10.49 am on June 30. The auspicious time of sthapana will be from 05.26 am to 06.43 am on June 30. Afternoon Shubh Muhurta is 11:57 am to 12:53 pm.

Bhog

The nine avatar of Goddess Durga will be worshiped for nine days. On the first day of Gupt Navratri, white things and sweets made from cow's ghee should be offered. Offering cow's ghee at the feet of the mother on this day brings happiness, peace and prosperity in the house.