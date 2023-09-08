G20 Summit: 78 instrumentalists to perform on 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' for world leaders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 78 instrumentalists to perform on 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' for world leaders at G20 Summit.

The G20 Summit, a gathering of the world’s most powerful leaders, has come to India this year. It is an important event, not just for India, but for the world as a whole, as the G20 is responsible for setting global economic policy. And to mark this important occasion, India has decided to put on a special musical performance. 78 instrumentalists will be performing the stirring song 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (The World is One Family) for the world leaders attending the summit.

According to the officials, the performance 'Bharat Vadya Darshanam'- Musical Journey of India - by the 'Gaandharva Aatodyam' group will be showcased during the ceremonial dinner that will hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in the honour of G20 leaders on September 9.

It will feature Indian classical musical instruments such as santoor, sarangi, jal tarang and shehnai, among others, which have been conceptualised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Some of the prominent styles that will be depicted include Hindustani, Carnatic folk and contemporary music.

The performance will begin with compositions of Vilambit Laya (slow tempo), followed by Madhya Laya (medium fast tempo), ending with few scores in Druta Laya (fast tempo), officials said.

The ensemble includes 34 Hindustani musical instruments, 18 Carnatic musical instruments and 26 folk musical instruments from across India.

The 78 artists include 11 children, 13 women, six differently-abled (divyang) artists, 26 young men and 22 professionals.

This performance is intended to be a show of unity and understanding among all nations of the world. The song itself is a powerful symbol of our interconnectedness, reminding us that we are all part of the same global family. It speaks to the idea that despite our political differences and various cultural and religious backgrounds, we can still come together in harmony and peace. This message is especially important now, as we face multiple global crises that require international cooperation and understanding.

It is also an opportunity to showcase the best of Indian culture and music. The 78 instrumentalists performing 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' will represent some of the finest talents from across India. They come from diverse backgrounds and regions, each bringing their unique style to the performance. Together, they will create an inspiring display of classical Indian music which is sure to be enjoyed by all.

In addition to the musical performance, India has also prepared several other events to celebrate the G20 Summit. There will be traditional Indian dances performed by professional dancers from India as well as cultural exhibitions showcasing Indian art and handicrafts. There will also be discussions on global issues such as climate change and sustainable development, highlighting India’s commitment to these important topics.

The G20 Summit is a unique chance for nations from around the world to come together in solidarity and peace. Through its musical performance of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', India hopes to foster understanding between all nations and ensure that our global family continues to strive for unity and harmony in difficult times.

