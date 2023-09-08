G20 Summit Food Menu: Idli to Litti Chokha, 'All Veg' food items to be served to world leaders

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 'All Veg' food items to be served to world leaders at G20 Summit.

Delhi is ready with special decorations for the G-20 summit. Not only this, apart from a craft market with artefacts from every state, a special Indian menu has also been prepared for the visitors. The special thing about this G20 food menu is that it has a variety of foods that are vegetarian and will use coarse grains, local vegetables and fruits. Apart from this, the different thing about this special royal feast will be the food coming from the Indian states which have their taste, recipes and flavours. Also, know what will be served to the guests in our Desi Street Foods.

Food from every state will be served to the guests

The guests attending the G-20 summit will be served food from each state. It will include Bihar's Litti Chokha, Rajasthani Dal Bati Churma made with millet, Punjabi Tadka Dal, South Indian dishes Uttapam and Idli, Bengali Rasgulla, South Indian Masala Dosa and Sweet Jalebi.

Desi street food will enhance the taste

Desi street food is quite famous in India and the guests coming to India will also be given a taste of it. As usual, the list of street food includes Golgappa, Dahi Bhalla, Samosa, Bhelpuri, Vada Pav and Chatpati Chaat. Apart from this, there will be many other options which can be a fusion of many desi recipes.

Dishes made from coarse grains will be special

This is the year of millets and the world is celebrating the International Year of Millets. Hence, at this summit, you can be served samosas, parathas, kheer and halwa made from millet. So, let's hope our foreign guests like these dishes and remember their taste forever.

