G20 Summit: Kolhapuri to Phulkari set to feature in Bharat Mandapam's Crafts Bazaar, check full list

The G20 Summit is an annual international forum for the governments and central bank governors from 20 major economies. In this year's G20 Summit, which will be held in New Delhi, India from September 7th to September 10, India is all set to showcase its craftsmanship. The Bharat Mandapam’s Crafts Bazaar will feature products from various states across India including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Goa. An array of vibrant colours and styles will be on display along with accessories such as bags, jewellery and footwear that match the designs of the garments.

These traditional crafts have been passed down from generation to generation and still remain popular today. They are representative of India’s rich culture and heritage and provide a glimpse into the country’s past. The G20 Summit provides a great opportunity for these traditional crafts to be showcased and appreciated by people from all over the world.

Kolhapuri crafts are a form of intricate weaving that originated in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. The intricate designs and colours of the fabrics are created by using a special type of thread called Zari. This thread is usually made from gold or silver-plated copper wires that are twisted into intricate patterns. The fabrics are further embellished with various motifs created by the use of local colours, such as red, yellow, green, and blue.

Phulkari crafts are a distinct form of embroidery originating in the Punjab region. It is believed to have originated in the 15th century and is primarily used to decorate women’s clothing such as shawls and dupattas. This type of embroidery uses other decorative materials such as coloured threads, mirrors, buttons, coins, shells, and beads to create unique patterns. In addition, it also utilizes various techniques such as applique, quilting, patchwork, and stitching to create even more intricate designs.

Kashidakari is a traditional form of weaving from Maharashtra. It is often used to make saris and shawls. The way it’s woven creates an intricate pattern that is unique to each sari or shawl. It is created using simple weaving techniques and a variety of different colourful threads.

Papier Mache is a craft form that has been practised in India for centuries. It involves creating objects out of the paper pulp and then painting them with vibrant colours. Papier Mache objects can range from small decorative pieces to large sculptures.

Punja Dhurrie is an ancient art form from the villages of Gujarat. This art form consists of hand-weaving intricate patterns into rugs and drapes. These rugs and drapes often feature bold colours and geometric designs that make them stand out.

Madhubani Paintings are also known as Mithila Paintings and are traditionally made by women from the Mithila region of Bihar. They depict scenes from Hindu mythology and religious stories with bright colours and bold lines. The paintings are usually done on paper or cloth using a variety of tools ranging from twigs to paintbrushes.

Kantha is a type of embroidery from Bengal that features colourful patterns created using layers of sari fabric stitched together with simple running stitches and darning stitches. Kantha embroidery is often used to make quilts, bedspreads, wall hangings, tablecloths, and other home decor items.

Chikankari is a type of delicate embroidery from Lucknow that features intricate patterns created using white thread on light-coloured fabric. The fabric can be anything from cotton to silk and the thread is usually either cotton or silk as well. This embroidery technique dates back centuries and is still popular today for creating beautiful clothing items such as saris and kurtas.

Kasuti is a type of embroidery from Karnataka that involves creating geometric patterns by stitching together various coloured threads in intricate designs. The designs range from simple geometrical shapes to complex patterns made up of multiple shapes that create a beautiful overall effect when finished.

Pattachitra is an ancient painting style from Orissa that features intricate narratives painted in vibrant colours on cloth scrolls or palm leaves. The stories usually depict scenes from Hindu mythology or religious stories such as the Ramayana or Mahabharata. The paintings are usually highly detailed with many layers of color used to bring out the vibrant details in the narrative scenes depicted in the paintings.

Dhokra is a type of metal casting technique used in many parts of India for creating sculptures and jewellery pieces. It involves making a wax model that is then covered in clay mixed with straw before it’s placed in a furnace to melt the wax away leaving only the metal sculpture behind. Dhokra sculptures are often cast in bronze or brass and feature intricate details such as animals or gods depending on the type of sculpture being made.

These regional crafts provide a unique insight into India's rich cultural heritage and are sure to draw in visitors from all over the world at the G20 Summit.

