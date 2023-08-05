Friendship Day 2023: Best quotes, HD images, wishes and greetings

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Friendship Day 2023 HD image

Friendship Day in India falls on the first Sunday of August and this year, people will celebrate this special day on August 6. The day is celebrated to honour the bond we share with our friends in our lives. Friendship is one of those forms of relation, which is not based on caste, colour, age, and religion.

Apart from India, Friendship Day is also celebrated on the same day in countries like US, Malaysia, UAE, and Bangladesh. However, the United Nations declared July 30 as International Friendship Day but it is celebrated on different dates in different regions across the globe.

So, scroll down to check out some of the best quotes, HD images, wishes, and greetings to celebrate this Friendship Day with your friends will full spirit.

Friendship Day 2023 HD Images:

Image Source : FREEPIKFriendship Day 2023 HD image

Image Source : FREEPIKFriendship Day 2023 HD image

Image Source : FREEPIKFriendship Day 2023 HD image

Friendship Day 2023 Quotes:

"Friendship is a sheltering tree. " - Samuel - Taylor Coleridge.

''We didn't talk about anything heavy or light. We were just there together. And that was enough." - Stephen Chbosky, The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

"Wasn't friendship its own miracle, the finding of another person who made the entire lonely world seem somehow less lonely?" - Hanya Yanagihara, A Little Life.

"A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." - Elbert Hubbard.

Friendship Day 2023 Messages

We have come this far and knowing that makes me feel so happy and blessed. Warm greetings on Friendship Day to you.

If there is one person who knows me the best then it is you because you are my bestie and you know who I am. Happy Friendship Day.

Cheers to our beautiful friendship which is growing with each passing day and becoming more valuable to us.

On the occasion of Friendship Day, I want to send my best wishes because you are a good boss and a very caring friend as well.

Read More Lifestyle News