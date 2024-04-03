Establishing Routine to Practising Mindfulness: 7 tips to boost attention span of your child

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 7 tips to boost attention span of your child

In today's modern environment, filled with numerous distractions, nurturing a strong attention span in children is crucial. Whether it's completing homework, engaging in classroom activities, or simply focusing on a task at hand, the ability to concentrate is a valuable skill that can benefit children throughout their lives. If you're looking to boost your child's attention span, here are seven practical tips to help them stay focused and attentive

Establish a routine:

Consistency is key when it comes to improving attention span. Set up a daily routine that includes designated times for homework, play, and rest. Having a structured schedule helps children know what to expect and prepares their minds for focused activities.

Limit screen time:

Excessive screen time can fragment attention and interfere with concentration. Set boundaries on the amount of time your child spends watching TV, playing video games, or using electronic devices. Encourage alternative activities such as reading, outdoor play, or engaging in hobbies that promote sustained attention.

Channel their curiosity:

Kids are naturally drawn to what interests them. Infuse learning and focus into activities they already enjoy. Turn sorting toys into a math lesson or spark creativity with a storytelling game.

Encourage physical activity:

Regular exercise has been shown to improve cognitive function and attention span in children. Encourage your child to engage in physical activities such as sports, bike riding, or simply playing outdoors. Physical movement can help release pent-up energy and increase focus when it's time to concentrate.

Break down the big stuff:

Large projects can feel overwhelming, for adults and children alike. Break down complex tasks into smaller, more manageable steps. This will make the activity seem less daunting and help your child stay focused.

Practice mindfulness:

Teach your child mindfulness techniques to help them cultivate attention and awareness. Simple practices such as deep breathing, meditation, or focusing on the present moment can enhance concentration and reduce impulsivity. Encourage your child to take short breaks throughout the day to practice mindfulness exercises.

Offer positive reinforcement:

Recognise and reward your child's efforts to improve their attention span. Offer praise and encouragement when they demonstrate focus and concentration, even if it's for short periods initially. Positive reinforcement reinforces desired behaviours and motivates children to continue practising attention-enhancing strategies.

