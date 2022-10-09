Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, FB status and HD Images for the occasion

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Eid Milad un Nabi 2022 will be celebrated on October 9

Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: The special occasion is of importance to the people of the Islamic faith. Eid Milad un Nabi falls in the third month of the Islamic (Hijri) calendar in the month of 'Rabi ul Awwal'. On Sunday, October 9, this year this festival is being celebrated in India. However, in different countries celebrations will be marked after the sighting of the moon. This day marks the birth anniversary and death anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, the messenger of Muslims. He was born on the 12th day around 570 AD, during Rabee-ul-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar. Remembering him on the day of Eid, wish your near and dear ones with quotes, wishes and images.

Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Wishes, Quotes to share

-- "May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on Eid Milad un Nabi and forever. Happy Eid Milad un Nabi!"

-- May there be love and light on this Earth! Happy Eid Milad un Nabi!

-- Rabi Al Awwal ka chand mubarak ho! Nabi Ki Aamad Mubarak ho! Eid Milad un Nabi ki barkatein Mubarak ho!

-- May Allah empower us with the true values of Prophet Muhammad! Happy Eid Milad un Nabi!

-- "And He has made me blessed wherever I am” - The Holy Quran. Eid Milad un Nabi Mubarak!

-- "He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise." (Koran 59:24)

Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: HD Images to share

