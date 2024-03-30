Easter 2024: 7 lesser known facts about Easter you probably don’t know

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 7 lesser known facts about Easter you probably don’t know

Easter is a time of reflection, celebration, and tradition for many around the world. While Easter eggs, bunnies, and chocolate treats are ubiquitous symbols of the holiday, there's much more to this significant day than meets the eye., there's a world of fascinating facts waiting to be discovered. This year, as we celebrate Easter on March 31st, here are 10 lesser-known Easter tidbits to surprise your friends and family.

Easter's ever-changing date:

Unlike Christmas, which falls on December 25 every year, Easter's date is determined by the lunar calendar. It occurs on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox, which can place it anywhere between March 22 and April 25.

Origin of the name:

The term "Easter" is believed to have been derived from the Old English word "Ēastre," which was a pagan festival celebrating spring and fertility. It was later adopted by Christians to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Egg symbolism:

The tradition of decorating eggs predates Christianity and is deeply rooted in ancient pagan rituals symbolizing rebirth and new life. Early Christians adopted this custom, associating eggs with the resurrection of Jesus.

Easter Bunny origins:

The Easter Bunny, a beloved symbol of Easter, has its origins in German folklore. It was believed that a hare would lay colourful eggs for well-behaved children during Easter, and this tradition was brought to America by German immigrants in the 1700s.

Lamb over Bunny:

While the bunny dominates Easter baskets, the lamb holds a more symbolic role. In Christianity, the lamb represents Jesus, often referred to as the "Lamb of God." Roast lamb is a traditional Easter meal in many cultures, commemorating Christ's sacrifice.

Pretzels for Lent?

Believe it or not, pretzels were once linked to Easter! The twisted shape was said to symbolize arms crossed in prayer. Today, however, hot cross buns, featuring a cross design made with icing, are the more common Easter bread.

Easter in space:

Even astronauts celebrate Easter! In 2013, the crew of the International Space Station enjoyed a special Easter meal that included irradiated smoked turkey and thermostabilised yams.

